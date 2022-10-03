Niagara history center’s Oktoberfest
The Niagara County Historical Society’s annual Oktoberfest fundraiser will be held Oct. 22 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension / Niagara County Fairgrounds. Features include a German dinner catered by Donna Eick, live music by The Frankfurters, a basket raffle, an Amish quilt raffle, dancing and door prizes. Proceeds benefit the History Center of Niagara. Tickets are available in advance only (not at the door). For more information 716-434-7433.
Meat raffle coming up
The Youngstown Free Library will be hosting a Meat Raffle on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Youngstown Fire Hall. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the first draw to be held at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $12 (cash or check only) which include entry, beer, wine and soda. Patrons may bring their own snacks, and should bring $1 bills to participate in the raffle. Basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle will also be held during the event.
Tickets will be available pre-sale at the Youngstown Free Library or at the door (cash or check only). All proceeds go to support programming at the Youngstown Free Library. Call the library or 716-622-0373 with any questions.
NAF grant cycle open
The Niagara Area Foundation is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2022 grant cycle. Proposals should align with the NAF Council’s youth enrichment or environmental quality goals and pursue maximum positive impact on Niagara County.
Specifically: youth enrichment proposals would build stronger communities through the enrichment of youth, positive youth development, and equity and inclusion; and environment-related proposals would support and enhance education and awareness about the importance and creation of a healthy, vibrant and safe ecosystem for Niagara County residents. Preference is given to projects located within or serving urban and rural low-income communities.
Approximately $60,000 is available in the current cycle; the maximum grant award is $10,000.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 14 and can be submitted online at www.TheNiagaraAreaFoundation.org.
NAF is a division of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. Its goal is to provide support for nonprofit organizations, and philanthropic initiatives for Niagara County residents.
Radio reading service for sight-impaired
To see or not to see ... that shouldn’t be the question.
Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service exists for members of the community who are blind or sight-impaired.
Every day, volunteers read newspapers, books, magazines and other printed materials, over the air on a 24/7 basis, as well as online to any internet-connected device. The service is free.
To learn more and “see” what you’re missing, call 716-821-5555 or visit nfrradioreading.org.
