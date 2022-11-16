HIGH SERIES
Spencer Lajoy, 794, Bowler’s Choice 4 Man
HIGH GAME
Scott Milleville, 289, Tom Walton Seniors
BOWL-O-DROME
A Chatt Contracting Friday: Logan McKinney 266-641, John Kinney 235-247-659, Ed Passero 234-627, Nate Fink 249, Cameron Abel 257, Paul Montani 231-635, Joe Bos 234-657, Joe Luchese Jr. 257-643, Pete Mamon 245, Nick Preisch 234.
A Chatt Contracting EOS: Joe Sardina 23- 634, Franl Pati 236.
Felicetti Concrete: Scott Edwards 258-256-739, Dave Harris 256, Mike Scott 245, Gary Scott 236-665, Dino Vhalopoulos 245, John Shoff 242, Vienna Bowen 220-212-585, Trevor Klinger 235, Jon Miller 235, Rob Klinger 231.
A Chatt Contracting Monday Trio: Norm McKenna 234-279-696, Scott Edwards 243-245-694, Don Russell 268, Paul Luick 225, John Spatorico 237, Jim Snopkowski 209, Nick Vilardo 211, Trevor Klinger 225-637, Shaun Sterner 228, Arielle Leighton 187, Margo Fritton 187, Tracey Renford 180.
Wednesday Business & Professionals Seniors: John Gabriele 207-223-597, Paul Wozniak 198-551, Ian Munro 186-510, Bob Zambito 188-505, Jim Snopkowski 565, Nick Vilardo 189-184-556, Carl Berak 211-540, Rich Torcasio 191, Ed Mash 206-545,
A Chatt Contracting Wednesday Doubles: Trevor Klinger 235-279-740, Lou Morreale 235-243-656, Joe Luchese Jr. 632, Michelle Sterner 232-644, Nick Preisch 236, Matt Stone 236, Kevin Klinger 230, Deanna Mills-258 664.
Friday Seniors: Rich Malec 231-232-632, Carl Berak 210-580, Rich Torcasio 202-518, Ed Jochen 204, Ian Munro 549, Paul Wozniak 203-537, Joe LaMarca 540, Walt Kendzia 530.
MANOR
Manor Memorial Doubles: Pat Brick 257-687, Joe Dinardo 681, Mike Firzak 267-680, Ryan Reese 254-678, Michelle Reese 263-659, Peggy Kuhn 233-650, Angela Glaser 245-650, Holly Johnson 250-626.
RAPIDS
Brady Electric: Gayle Pierschalski 194-551, Karen Syruws 170, Dee Igiel 181, Jazz Igiel 189-535, Pat Galligan Jr. 257-660, Jim Getty 223, Jim Daugherty 253, Chris Prezioso 227-653, Ray Vance 248, Tom Brady 262, 241-741, Idel Burgos 243, Derrick Schmitt 231, Andy Short 237, Alan Roland 246-654, Josh Pisarek 236-664, Doug Mellott 242.
Adam Mulholland Memorial: Mike Dinger 268, 225-706, Andrew Dinger 266-676, Rich Strack 259-687, Michael D'Amico Sr. 233-651, John Pannatonni 229, Ken Sincley 228, Josh Highway 246-660, Dennis Fagiani 245, John Dorsogna 245, Phil Campanella 244, John Campanella 234, Glen Bowen Jr. 232, Jesse Buchinger 230, Ian Tweedie 269, 243-705, Mike Jackson 223, Ralph McCormick 231, Ann Sinclair 223-604, John Francioli 233-662, Matt Mack 275, 246-745, Rich Drabczyk 224, Andrew Cramer 229, Mike Mulholland 244-672, Mitch Dinger 232, Leah Clause 192-548.
Tom Walton Memorial Seniors: Bill Bigham 229-619, Jerry Moceri 247, 244-725, Paul Ciffa 245-561, Princeton Browne 224-628, Wesley James 204-567, Dennis Rott 231-592, Tony Testa 212-549, Joe Ventry 194, Dave Tucker 211-578, Terry Haseley 201, Dave Cuddy 201, Steve Domaradzki 207, Norm Flannery 209-589, Bill Welch 203-556, Mike Tylec 229-631, Larry McEvoy 219, Art Kroening 205, Scott Milleville 289, 245-758, Dave Cuddahee 236-571, Tim Gray 209-593, Tom Shaffer 223-586, Jim Bilson 234-682, Rick Smith 223-580, John Walker 223, Jack Fink 211, Lou Segovia 193, John Loss 192-562, Freddie Stewart 202, Bob Mueller 235-658, Rich Huryn 215-597, Rick Tester 209.
Challenger Sports League: Sean Eskridge 90, Brandon Semelsberger 111, Mark Covial 102, Peter Agugliaro 118, Letitia Stephens 114, Phronsie Wyland 116, Anthony Cafaro 103, Courtney Laughlin 130, Gina Basile 117, John Burridge 103, Josh Smith 113, Mary Atkinson 98, Ryan Beltz 104, Darrel Smith 100, David Gee 84
Wine League: Katona Hoopsick 205-570, Christina Yamonaco 255-669, Amy Gizzarelli 182.
All-Star Challenge League: Miracle Martin 178, Jakob Henry 226-557, Drew Carr 245-557, Jayden Page 158, Talon Newton 246-690, John Coram 207-615, Jace Luchese 208, Payton Hutchinson 190.
Juniors & Teens: Preston Dymock 140, David Hedgepeth 144, Brennan Dullen 166, Josh Warthling 151, Addison Stankovitch 112, Adriana Ventry 140.
Preps: Genevieve Zajac 137, Cole Piper 170, Gavin Burke 197, Tommy Ruggiero 91, Nick Lavigueur 143, Leah Hardy 149, Chris Amsdill 88, Dom Stanford 72, Antonio Kreps 149, Kaeden Jeffords 136, Avery Scott 85, Nathan Zajack 114.
Future Bowlers: Brystol Freiermuth 98, Margie Gerace 96, Karsyn Witherow 86, Gabriella Castrilli 111, Donovan Gualtieri 85, Mike Waldeck 114, Faith Waldeck 89, Brad Ruggiero 98, Josiah Kendyll 92, Oliver Zehler 84, Ellianna Zajac 69, Vinny Ruggiero 102, Carm Hamilton 94, Chase Acetta 89, Nathan Redmond 103.
U.S. Select Insurance: Tim Steele 215, Art Korb 213, Earl Pugh 211, Larry Janese III 245, 235-712, Christina Yamonaco 222-594, Mark Hutchinson 247, Christopher Cardona 257, Joe Dilaura 235, Hope Moore 181.
13 Monkeys Whiskey: Gail Grimmer 175, Derek Caldwell 211, Ted Weed 231, Corey Donovan 213, Bobby Jackson 212, Sue Loss 185, John Loss 212.
Niagara Sports Cards Seniors: Herb Schinabeck 198, Dennis Milleville 213-577, Ethel Morgan 160, Sue Nardozzi 163, Nancy Gralik 169, Dave Nardozzi 202-569, Rick Smith 202-584, Spencer Stewart 213, Gloria D'Aloise 175, John D'Aloise 208, Katherine Segovia 161, Fran Iusi 163, Bob Bedore 222, joanne Misko 181, Connie West 182, Dennis Rott 206.
Leone’s Towing & Recovery: Julia Brown 193-518, Laura Brown 202-526, Sue Loss 174, Laurie Maranto 189-522, Casey Coram 246-683, Dorothy Atkinson 183, Cathy Paonessa 212, Melissa Irving 172.
Cesare Svizzero Memorial Seniors: Bill Sterner 238-648, Walt Kendzia 192-563, Shaun Sterner 245-694, Vince Capaldi 192, John Walker 190, Rich Demunda 224-567, Bill Clingersmith 181, Dave Nardozzi 200, Jim Wolf 248-681, Dave Cuddy 205, Mike tylec 235-643, Scott Tierney 207-584, Freddie Stewart 212-615, Jerry Ambrose 229-552, Dave Tucker 215-631, Kevin Ryan 229-622, Tony Runco 193, Rich Huryn 211-573, John Rogers 210, Wes James 247-633, Dennis Rott 249-611, Pat Buffone 215-626, Jerry Moceri 205-591, Chuck Magliazzo 234-604, Mike Hood 199, Rich Malec 191, Bill Bigham 236-641, Fred Robinson 202, Rich Pawlak 236-664, John Loss 193, Tom Beauchamp 246-660, Tom Antoniadis 256-663, Bill Welch 205-564.
Immaculate Conception Seniors: Walt Pilarski 194, Mary Jane Schultz 168, Al Mack 189, Monica Mamon 162, Virginia Bucholtz 179-511, Sue Andrzejczyk 190.
TRANSIT
Bowler’s Choice 4 Man: Spencer Lajoy 283-279-794, Tom Schulz 284-276-748, Dennis Surmaczewic 265-732, Curtis Foss 258-725, Cameron Hall 723, Tamara Turner 228-627.
