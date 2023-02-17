HIGH SERIES
Jon Novak, 824, Zafuto Automotive
HIGH GAME
Jon Novak, 300, Smoke Signals Smoke Shop
Ron Pellegrino, 300, Brady Electric
Steven Conklin, 300, Felicetti Concrete
BOWL-O-DROME
Felicetti Concrete: Steven Conklin 300-234-746, Jason Marsh 269-278-758, Steve Strack 230 278-727, Trevor Klinger 245-654, Gary Scott 266-230-696, Rob Klinger 244-683, Matt Shumate 243-683, Tim Drylewski 257, Steve Healey 254, Jesse Showers 231-234-627, Dave Spacone 288, Bill Perna 235.
A Chatt Contracting Monday Trio: Scott Edwards 268-243-701, Norm McKenna 267-696, Len Gray 235, Shaun Sterner 257-652, Margo Fritton 201, Patty Palacios 200, Arielle Leighton 545.
Business & Professionals Seniors: Nick Vilardo 217-226-204-649, Paul Luick 202-202-227-631, Walt Kendzia 231-615, John Gabriele 210-584, Rich Malec 225-581, Bob Zambito 221-569, Jim Anthony 203-565, Bob Gray 202-527.
A Chatt Contracting Wednesday Doubles: Joe Luchese Jr. 248-267-248-763, Lou Morreale 238-257-714, Norm Spurback 636, Matt Stone 232-232, Bryan Czerwinski 231-682, Dave Wakeman 256-639,
Harold Healey 233, Dave Colangelo Jr. 234, Ron Wilson 233, Nick Preisch 238, Dave Spacone 246.
Rulli Electric: Kim Hatton 229-214-268-711.
Friday Seniors: Ian Munro 241-634, Frank Renda 236-602, Joe Luna 266-628, John Gabriele 223-585, Walt Kendzia 213-583, Harry Chapman 206-203-567, Rich Malec 208-553, Bill Sterner 227-554, Rich Dinger 200-552, Paul Luick 236.
A Chatt Contracting Friday: Cameron Abel 258-258-267-783, Logan Kinney 258-263-259-780, Dino Vhalopoulos 259-235-712, Joe Luchese Sr. 244-245-700, Joe Bos 232-235-257-724, Lou Morreale 233-245-235-713, Dave Gruarin 235-256-692, Pete Mamon 267-689, Anthony Luchese 258-248-696, Sean Frantz 245-636, Norm Spurback 637, Scott Colangelo 246,Dave Shelton 234-652, Matt Zajac 234-650.
A Chatt Contracting Friday: Steven Conklin 265-702, Joe Luchese Sr. 247-630, Matt Stone 254, Joe Luchese Jr. 255-670 Mike Overbeck 236, Scott Colangelo 247-230-648, Dave Shelton 243-669, Anthony Catanzaro 242-644, Pete Mamon 235-242-670, John Spatorico 237, Dino Vhaolpoulos 243-231-673.
A Chatt Contracting EOS: Dave Spacone 280-247-740, Joe Sardina 234, Tony Gruka 231, Bryan Czerwinski 233, Dave Tucker 25- 667.
Felicetti Concrete: Steven Conklin 233-248-706, Rob Klinger 233-669, Bob Cole 240-243-635, Lou Huff 235-637, Gary Scott 236-645, John Smith 258, Stephano Cirrito 243, Frank Cooper 244, Jon Miller 234, Chris Lofstrand Jr. 252, Mike Scott 245.
MANOR
Manor Memorial Doubles: Haley Carroll 247-286-732, Pat Brick 252-722, Ryan Reese 270-707, Mike Firzak 266-697, Moe Davidson 686, Michelle Reese 249-234-685, Logan McKinney 252-682.
RAPIDS
Tom Walton Memorial Seniors (Feb. 10): Russ Hughes 196, Glenn walck 222-578, Scott Milleville 225-613, Art Kroening 249-656, Dan Fredrick 207, Tom Shaffer 200, Jim Bilson 216-608, Vince Capaldi 213-577, John Walker 235-660, Jack Fink 191-557, Rich Huryn 232-595, Vern Ross 222-565, Norm Flannery 221-565, Bill Welch 200, Reggie Warner 199, Jerry Peete 191, Joe Ventry 202, Dave tucker 266, 257-721, Steve Domaradzki 201, Jerry Moceri 217-560, Bill Bigham 236-646, Larry McEvoy 191, Terry Bennetti 220-629, Chris Jufer 224-633, Nick Delgrolice 226-612, Rodney Pettit 199, Freddie Stewart 224-571, Dennis Rott 246-694, Terry Haseley 206-557, Tom Antoniadis 191-562, Tony Quaranto Jr. 201, Tim Thomsen 196-576, Bob Mueller 212-608, Princeton Browne 216-624, Wesley James 208-609, Dave Nardozzi 203-589, Rick Smith 200.
Challenger Sports League (Feb. 10): Alan Montenari 131, Brandon Semelsberger 113, Dawn Stenzel 119, Walter Buttery 126, Tiffany Jenkins 136, Gina Basile 125, Mary Atkinson 93, Lori Rutkowski 107, Leo Helwig 133, Ron Kon 125, Phronsie Wyland 185, Peter Agugliaro 110, Karen Hurtt 137, Bill Smeal 125, Ryan Beltz 100, Darrel Smith 100.
Wine League (Feb. 10): Yvonne Hare 196, Christina Yamonaco 229-609, Katona Hoopsick 192.
U.S. Select Insurance (Feb. 11): Darlene Janese 180-502, Larry Janese Jr. 245, Mark Hutchinson 248-690, Art Korb 254-697, Stephanie Lee Martin 194-508.
Smoke Signals Smoke Shop (Feb. 11): Wanita Winkfield 188, Will Adkins 227, Cody Merrell 240, Rachel Szeliga 206-583, Danielle Muni 204-565, Rob Kalota 231, Meghan Maranto 202-540, Mark Maranto 233, Lisa Clinton 214-500, John Panattoni 264, 242-721, Frank Novak 239, Jon Novak 300, 264-745, Jimmy Rodgers 255-675, Rob Kott 237.
Juniors & Teens (Feb. 11): Zach Stewart 111, Devan strack 95, Dylan Dymock 178-487, Antonio Kreps 151, Brennan Dullen 202, Lilly Bennett 121, Adriana Ventry 137.
All Stars (Feb. 11): Marc D'Amico 257-687, Payton Hutchinson 197, Ian Rodgers 185, Vinny Pietrangeli 173, Jayden Page 190, Lucas Mazur 191, Haylie Hill 217, Brandon Dymock 198, Shawn Hall 205-591, Matt Skurski 234-572, John Coram 206-615, Xavier DeJesus 199.
Preps (Feb. 11): Stephen Wruck 69, Nick Lavigueur 128, Gavin Burke 183, Lucas Ludor 164, Tyler Henry 138, Wyatt Zajac 81, Nathan Zajac 120, Henry Zajac 158, Zach Henderson 159, Tommy Ruggiero 123, Amanda Coons 182-436.
Future Bowlers (Feb. 11): Kai Stoneback 79, Viktoria Zajac 84, Ema Schmiege 114, Vito Fazzolari 89, Tori Fazzolari 93, Nathan Redmond 90, Natalia Zajac 85, Ellianna Zajac 85, Carter Lounsberry 85, Xavier Deschamps 99, Margie Gerace 89, Donovan Gualtieri 105, Mike Waldeck 95, Faith waldeck 98.
Niagara Sports Cards Seniors (Feb. 13): Rick Smith 204, Gloria D'Aloise 171, John D'Aloise 213-603, Wesley James 210-607, Dennis Rott 225-649, Linda Prosser 165, Carl Berak 236-577, Ethel Morgan 168.
Leone's Towing & Recovery (Feb. 13): Cathy Paonessa 192-516, Casey Coram 185-520, Rachel Szeliga 197-519, Laura Brown 182, Camille Fuller 211-521, Shelley Ruopp 180, Laurie Maranto 189-536.
Cesare Svizzero Memorial (Feb. 14): Dennis Rott 224-580, Pat Buffone 203, John Adams 205, Rick Smith 191, Jack Fink 254-681, Jim Wolf 214-600 Bill Bigham 216-606, Bob Mueller 238-566, Vince Capaldi 193, Gary Wilcox 229-640, John Walker 225-576, Rich Demunda 202, Tom Beauchamp 192, Tom Antoniadis 202, Rich Pawlak 242-694, Princeton Browne 235-622, John Loss 223-553, Scott Tierney 194, Freddie Stewart 231-637, Rich Huryn 193-560, Bill Sterner 200, Ed Freeman Sr 190, Dave Tucker 278-670, Terry Bennetti 236-644, Steve Domaradzki 224-595, Fred Robinson 195, Wes James 190, Emil Sannicola 219-607, Mike Hood 209-557, Kevin Bowman 264-698, Bill Welch 191, Bob Kenny 208, Chuck Magliazzo 201.
Immaculate Conception (Feb. 14): Al Mack 205, Laurie House 175, Virginia Bucholtz 176, Roseanne Miller 182, Mary Jane Schultz 198.
N.Y Air National Guard (Feb. 14): Art Nickerson 233, Saleem Winters 263, Tremell McAdory 266-578, John Culverwell 233.
Tuesday Doubles (Feb. 14): Wendy Zito 185, KiKi Gordon 181, James Wilson 267-695.
Sanborn Businessmen (Feb. 14): Scott Milleville 245-665, Doug Barney 264-685, Ken Jackson 230, Joe Zimmerman 256-664, Tony Ramsey 235, Jeremy Pollow 241-667, Matt Haseley 241, Troy Wagner 251.
Zafuto Automotive (Feb. 15): Bob Moore 266, Joey Stewart 242, Lou Huff 237-665, Cliff Kendzia 246, Tabitha Dominguez 205-569, Karen Wade 199, Mike Grannis 247-258-739, Glen Bowen 231, Shawn Harvey 246-255-703, Bill Steinjan 236, Tom Bilson 258, Jim Bilson 234, Dave Smith 262, Rob Piaskowski 233-654, Ryan Govern 247-248-708, Bobby Vitsglisno 257-668, Erik Schwable 255-279-708, Doug Mellott 234, John Kinney 247-680, Shaun Wegener 258, Sean Dietz 232, Ed Scheuler 235, Marcus Broadus 247-653, Alexis Wade 234, Eric Lebay 231, Doug Potter 243, Tiffany Mitchell 235-633, Phil Mitchell 233, Dave Hall 236, Russ Calvello 235, Ryan Calvello 245-655, Aaron Magliazzo 266-695, Josh Drozek 236-686, Chris Bauer 235, Frank Novak 246, Darrian Gilmore 240, Jon Novak 268-277-279-824, Scott Colangelo 244-264-724, Logan McKinney 244, Bob Yamonaco 246-657, Shawn McKee 245-269-746.
Cesare Svizzero/Joe's Guys (Feb. 16): Dick Nelson 192, Lou Segovia 201, Jerry Moceri 203, Rick Tester 202, Wesley James 202-562, Art Kroening 213-597, Freddie Stewart 234-610.
Niagara Monument (Feb. 16): Vince Capaldi 191, John D'Aloise 215-590, Sam Chambos 193, Bob Bedore 191, Terry Piper 180-500, Bob Zambito 195.
Adam Mulholland Memorial (Feb. 16): Steve Hood 257, George Dritschel 267, Laura Hickey 177, Ann Sinclair 247-679, Joseph Beane 232, Dom Bellanti 233, Michael D'Amico Sr. 236-657, Marc Sturdivant 254, Ken Singley 258-670, Leah Clause 205-512, Brandon John 235-652.
Brady Electric (Feb. 16): Derrick Schmitt 246-666, Bob Edmonds 233, Andy Short 237-679, Gayle Piershalski 202-506, Joe Guleno 267-699, Ron Pellegrino 300, 224-725, Ray Vance 255, 247-701, Tom Brady 247, 238-710, Jim Daugherty 244, Chris Prezioso 264-703, Pat Galligan Jr. 238-656, Liz Long 192-501, Mike Barosiewicz 240.
TRANSIT
Bowlers Choice 4 Man: Joe Pohlman 279-277-790, Christopher McMillan 279-258-784, Tyler Roskwitalski 254-299-771, Anna McIntyre 244-269-246-759, Ryan McIntyre 265-279-755, Darrell Pesta 289-739, Tamara Turner 238-659.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.