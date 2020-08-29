With summer nearing an end, the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board will adjust its outflow strategy and allow Lake St. Lawrence levels to decline to the normal navigation season minimum following the September long weekend. This decision will allow for slightly more water to be released from Lake Ontario during the fall.
As fall weather approaches, recreational boating activity begins to decrease. With high inflows from the upper Great Lakes continuing and Lake Ontario levels remaining 5 inches above their long-term average value for this time of year, the board has decided to cease the maintenance of levels on Lake St. Lawrence. Levels of Lake St. Lawrence can be expected to decline, so residents and other recreational boaters are encouraged to remove all of their associated equipment from the waterfront on or prior to the September long weekend.
Lake Ontario levels peaked early this year at 247.38 feet on May 5 — 4 inches below the general flood stage and 20 inches lower than the peak in 2019. Lake levels are expected to continue their seasonal decline through summer, and have fallen 16 inches from the crest to date.
The lower and declining levels on Lake Ontario combined with the high outflows through the Moses-Saunders Power Dam are resulting in very low levels on Lake St. Lawrence that are anticipated to continue. This was the fourth straight summer of well-below-average levels of Lake St. Lawrence, which as the forebay to the dam, responds much more rapidly and significantly to increases in outflows than the much larger Lake Ontario upstream.
Information on hydrologic conditions, water levels and outflows, including graphics and photos, are available on the Board’s website and posted to the Board’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/InternationalLakeOntarioStLawrenceRiverBoard (English), and more detailed information is available on its website at https://www.ijc.org/en/loslrb.
