Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Main Street. Patrol officers said they responded to a call of "shots fired" at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. A male bicyclist told officers that he was riding in the area and thought he was being followed by a dark-colored SUV. He said as he tried to get away from the vehicle, he fell off his bike and then heard what he thought were two gunshots as the SUV drove by him. The victim was not injured during the incident.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 300 block of 19th Street at 11:15 p.m. Sunday. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area when he heard a single gunshot and was struck in his left hand. The victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for further treatment of the non-life-threatening injury.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police stopped him, on the Lockport Street bridge, at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, for traffic violations. Abner Yandel Rivera-Morales, 18, 1327 Center Ave., was charged with reckless endangerment, unregistered ATV, failure to display registration number on an ATV, illegally operating an ATV on a highway, speeding, reckless driving, failure to stop for an emergency vehicle and no helmet.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of Niagara Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 1:30 and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into her by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into a garage behind his unoccupied property by unknown means. The victim said a ladder, valued at $500, was taken from the garage.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 600 block of Seventh Street. A male victim told officers that he was in the area, at 10:45 p.m. Sunday, taking a relative home, when he encountered a male suspect who began yelling at him. The victim said the suspect hit him in the face with a metal pipe and then ran away. The man suffered a cut to his upper lip.
