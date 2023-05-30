Catherine Manson unloads home nebulizer units from her car while her children, Caydence Manson, center, and Carter Manson, follow behind after they were picked up from school in Hartford, Conn., on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. All three of them suffer from asthma. The children have missed weeks of school, leaving them behind in schoolwork at a critical juncture for their education. And in turn, their parents were forced to miss work to care for them – putting a strain on the family’s finances. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)