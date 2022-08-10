The acrimony heaped on our elected officials these days can’t help but raise the question: Why would anybody run for office these days?
Some people have asked that for decades – maybe centuries. One of the answers, of course, is the natural yen for public service. If only that would be the inspiration for all our electees.
Another motivation may be the celebrity that accrues to officials on some levels. But celebrity can be a negative, too, of course. Privacy can be one of the sacrifices to people constantly in the news, and safety of self and relatives is becoming more of a risk.
Last month, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican running for New York governor, was assaulted onstage during a campaign rally in Western New York.
Letters to the Editor can be so nasty that even the most experienced office holders have to train themselves not to be cowed or personally aggrieved.
And the bitterness is getting worse. Whereas, years ago, criticism of public officials was generally relatively polite and respectful, today it is as abusive as the critics are able to frame it.
Even members of the Supreme Court now, historically immune from public criticism, are targets of demonstrations outside their homes because of decisions they have made.
On a national, or possibly even state level, the personal and family anguish may be worth it. There is lots of money to be made in and around high office, and, as we said, celebrity can be an attraction for some.
But how about local office? Are we at risk for draining the pool of candidates for village, city, town and county office because the public is becoming less and less inclined against tossing around public insults and threats?
At least our local-government leaders are paid, though not very much – certainly not enough to automatically overlook the harsh criticisms they may attract.
But school boards, for example, don’t pay members at all. Look around at some of the bombardments that have been unleashed across the nation over school issues: Covid vaccinations, remote learning, protections against school shootings.
Why would anybody have any desire to actively compete for votes to a board prone to someday be at the center of an intense controversy that could even threaten one’s physical well-being?
So, while we as a newspaper continue to advocate for free speech as forcefully – and peacefully – as we can, we can’t help but wonder whether the times and tendencies will one day intimidate the most intelligent, reasonable and helpful people from running for office and exposing themselves and their families to utter chaos and contempt.
When it comes to government oversight, watch, advocate, even participate. But always with respect. Otherwise, there may one day not be enough “servants” to provide your service.
— Plattsburgh Press Republican
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.