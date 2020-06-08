Binational board anticipates declining Lake Ontario levels

Representatives from a binational group formed to monitor water levels along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are not expecting flooding to be a major issue for shoreline property owners this year.
Dr. Geneviéve Béchard of Ontario and Stephen Durrett of Ohio, co-chairs for the I, hosted an online discussion last month where they reported that Lake Ontario had reached its peak levels on May 5. The pair said the board anticipates water levels on the lake to continue to decline through the summer and through Labor Day, Sept. 7.
"In summary, Lake Ontario has peaked early and will keep dropping," Durrett said. "The board is no longer deviating above Plan 2014. The board may use some of the water removed from Lake Ontario through the deviation to boost the low St. Lawrence levels later this summer."
Durrett said the strategy will not affect Lake Ontario except in the case of very dry conditions in which its level will be raised.
Through a series of slides, the co-chairs narrated the predictions through September. In the event of a wet season, Lake Ontario will drop by a foot and slowly settle at 247 feet on Sept. 7. If dry, the levels will follow below average levels.
The board was established in 2016 by the International Joint Commission and its main duty is to ensure outflows from Lake Ontario meet the requirements of the 2016 Orders of Approval governing hydropower. The order's criteria was incorporated with Plan 2014, which was implemented in 2017, and seeks a more natural rise and fall of water levels.
Co-chairs announced that without regulation the 2020 spring level would've been 2 and half feet higher. Of that, deviation from Plan 2014 accounts for 7 inches, they said.
"Thankfully, it looks like most of the flooding and erosion is behind us," Durrett said as he explained the strategy for Summer 2020. "Plan 2014 will continue to call for very high outflows since Lake Ontario's levels remain above average and we have those record-inflows coming in from Lake Erie."
During summer, Durrett warned of increased velocity of currents and "challenging conditions" for navigation as Lake Ontario's level decline.
"(There's) a high probability for low levels on St. Lawrence," he also said. "This is the fore-bay of the Moses-Saunders Power Dam, and low levels there have an impact on shoreline residents and recreational boaters."
Because of this, the board will be following the maximum limit for safe navigation, and no longer deviating from Plan 2014 in the near future.
"Given the challenges to the high currents and low levels in St. Lawrence, the board has decided to allow the extended authority (to deviate from Plan 2014) to expire," he said. "And will not be seeking additional deviation authority at this time."
