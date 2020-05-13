Dr. Jennifer Rogers and Ginny Fitch, RN, admit to worrying about their potential to contract COVID-19 in recent weeks.
The director of emergency medicine and a nurse treating patients in Eastern Niagara Hospital's emergency room, they say one word kept coming back again and again while they and their colleagues did their jobs.
That word was "preparation."
Facing the threat of a highly contagious and potentially deadly disease, they said everyone at ENH practiced preparation daily, as if their lives depended on it, because it did.
"I think everybody is always a little nervous about getting the virus or, worse, spreading it to someone you love," Rogers said. "You just take it day-by-day."
Rogers and Fitch both have treated COVID-19-positive patients. They say it requires them to be more aware of process and procedures.
"I think the biggest difference is just the extra minutes of increased preparation when you're about to go into a room. So, just making sure that the patient has their mask on, we have all of our PPE on, things aren't contaminated," Rogers said.
Rogers, a Western New York native and associate of UBMD Emergency Medicine, has been ENH's director of emergency medicine since July 2019. She went to medical school at SUNY Stony Brook and did her residency at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC.
Fitch has been with the hospital for 31 years and the ICU unit for about 20 years. She received a bachelor's degree in nursing from SUNY Brockport.
Rogers said she has always been interested in the medical field, but it wasn't until her junior year of college that she decided she wanted to go to medical school. An internship gave her needed clarity.
"I loved being in the hospital. I love working with the patients. I love trying to figure things out and make people feel better," she said.
Fitch got into medicine because she enjoys helping people and didn't want to sit behind a desk.
"I like interacting with people, feeling like I'm helping people, dealing with sick people and their families. It's kind of what I feel like I'm meant to do," she said.
During the pandemic, ENH has not been overloaded like hospitals in the New York City area. Rogers and Fitch both suggested that health care facilities in Western New York benefited from having more time to prepare for and take steps to tamp down the spread of the virus.
"We still have the capacity so we are not at that maximum capacity like those hospitals in New York City right now, but one of the reasons we have capacity is because people are practicing their social distancing and wearing their masks when they are out," Rogers said.
While ENH was prepared for a surge, it did not receive a rush of patients, Fitch said. That doesn't mean there weren't memorable moments as the patients ENH did receive were treated.
Fitch recalls getting clearance from the health department to allow the family of a virus-positive patient to come in and be with her when she died.
She also recalls feeling some anxiety when she came down with a fever a couple of weeks ago.
"So, of course you're thinking 'oh boy' and they had me tested right away, and it came back negative," Fitch said. "But there is always that thought in the back of your head. Am I going to get sick? Am i going to take this home to my family? That makes it more stressful than most days."
