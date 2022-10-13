MLB Playoffs
x-if necessary
DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League Houston 1, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Houston (Valdez 17-6), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-2) at Seattle, 4:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle, 3:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle at Houston, 5:07 p.m. (TNT)
New York 1, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1
Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland (Bieber 13-8) at New York (Cortes 12-4) 1:07 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York (Severino 7-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Cleveland, 7:07 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, 7:37 p.m. (TBS)
National League Los Angeles 1, San Diego 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 8:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego, 9:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m. (FS1)
Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0
Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 4:37 p.m. (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelphia, 2:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:37 p.m. (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League (All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Thursday, Oct. 20: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York-Cleveland winner OR New York-Cleveland winner at Seattle
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York-Cleveland winner at Houston OR Seattle at New York-Cleveland winner
National League (Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
Friday, Oct. 21: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
Saturday, Oct. 22: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Sunday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles at Atlanta-Philadelphia winner OR Atlanta at San Diego OR San Diego at Philadelphia
x-Monday, Oct. 24: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Atlanta-Philadelphia winner at Los Angeles OR San Diego at Atlanta OR Philadelphia at San Diego
WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7) (All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28:
Saturday, Oct. 29:
Monday, Oct. 31:
Tuesday, Nov. 1:
x-Wednesday, Nov. 2:
x-Friday, Nov. 4:
x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
