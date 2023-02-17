Audrey Little barely missed winning the all-around at the Nickel City Classic for Flips Gymnastics last weekend.
The Level 2 gymnast placed second with a 36.30, missing first place by .40. She won the uneven bars with a 9.20, while taking third on balance beam (9.45) and floor exercise (9.30). Lennon Luzier won her age group on bars with a 9.45.
Level 6 gymnast Aerianna Shaw took fourth on bars and beam, along with a fifth-place finish in the floor exercise and all-around.
The previous weekend, Little took fifth in the all-around at the Winter Graffiti at the Niagara Falls Conference Center, as Flips took second as a team. Little won the bars (9.65) and beam (9.50), while taking second on the floor (9.15). Sophia Mendola won the vault (9.70) and tied for fourth on the beam with Luzier (9.30).
