Wisconsin defenseman Caroline Harvey (4) celebrates after scoring in overtime against Minnesota in an NCAA Frozen Four semifinal in Duluth, Minn., March 17. In 13 short months, United States defender Caroline Harvey has put aside a lack of playing time at the Beijing Winter Games to winning an NCAA Tournament title to close her freshman season at Wisconsin and establishing herself as key fixture on a young, retooling American team at the women’s world hockey championships. (Shari L. Gross/Star Tribune via AP, File)