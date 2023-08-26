A note of gratitude from the Lewiston Council on the Arts:
Once again, with the time and talents of an amazing assemblage of staff, board members and volunteers, the 2023 Lewiston Art Festival provided a perfect day to stroll down Center Street, take in the wonderful art and music, enjoy delicious food and spend time with family and friends. Even the weather cooperated – after a cloudy start and a tiny cloudburst, it was blue skies and gentle breezes for the rest of the two day festival.
Thank you to the fun group of volunteers who did it all! They bravely zipped up and down the street in golf carts helping our wonderful artists get what they needed, transported art pieces to the firehall for judging, manned the information booth, sold t-shirts—and jumped in wherever they were needed. A big hug to the brave souls who showed up at 6:30 am for set up!
A special shout-out to Gene Kulbago, Pat MacDonald, Ed Millar and Mike Kratts for their all-day work on the art competition.
Hennepin Park was home to this year’s Indigenous Experience that showcased the rich heritage of our Haudenosaunee friends. Thank you to AMD Environmental Consultants, who sponsored the two full days of indigenous programming organized by Kehala Green Smith. So many visitors commented that it was their favorite part of the Festival and it continues to grow every year. This year’s Trail of Treaties, which explored six important and impactful treaties, was a big success. Thank you to Michele-Elise Burnett for developing the Trail, and to Artpark whose sponsorship made that program possible.
Our partners in the arts provided lots of free opportunities to get creative at the festival. Artpark brought their Free Family Saturday program, providing free arts and crafts activities. The Castellani Art Museum and the Lewiston Public Library made 7th and Center the place to be for kids and families, offering hands-on “make and take” projects. At the gazebo Mary Annette Clause once again offered Haudenosaunee beading art projects, and shared the history and stories behind this tradition.
This annual Chalk Walk brought together fifteen school, family and individual artist teams to interpret this year’s theme of “Choose Love.” Thank you to Cindy Sanchez, organizer of the event, her assistants Kristen Raimondi and Brett Coppins, and to Rob Lynch for judging the gorgeous murals. KeyBank, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston made the Chalk Art possible.
Our community-based Art Council is grateful to the Lewiston Police, Lewiston Fire Company #1 and Village Dept. of Public Works (DPW) for their help in hosting the tens of thousands of visitors to the Festival. We send our thanks to Mayor Welch and the Village Trustees, Village Clerk Shannon Fundis and Larry Wills and his DPW crew for their support in providing the infrastructure for the Art Festival that makes a huge event like this possible. Kudos and appreciation go out to the police officers and first responders who patrolled the street, manned the watchtower, helped with medical emergencies, and generally made everyone feel safe and at home in our village.
Year-round planning, fundraising, and marketing of all of our events is made possible by the financial support of the Town of Lewiston, Village of Lewiston, County of Niagara, and the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission. Special thanks to Supervisor Broderick and the Town Board, Mayor Anne Welch and the Village trustees, and Rebecca J. Wydysh, Chairman of the Niagara County Legislature, for their sustained support that has made our growth possible. In addition, our corporate sponsors Modern Corporation and Sevenson Environmental support us year-round in all our event planning and marketing.
Thank you to local business owners Will and Krys Castiglione of Tin Pan Alley for providing a scrumptious breakfast for our artists, and making them feel truly appreciated.
Finally our gratitude to our media friends who helped us get the word out, and the professional and student artists who exhibit at our Festival. Without the artists there would be no Festival, and it is because of these outstanding artists that we maintain our reputation as a premier WNY event.
Maria Fortuna Dean
Executive Director
Lewiston Council on the Arts
