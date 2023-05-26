Hyde Park men’s Golf League
HIGH SCORE
67 — Fred Gadawski, Jim Munroe and Dan Shanahan Jr.
*Gadawski won by match of cards.
LOW GROSS
Jim Munroe
HOLE-IN-ONE
Doug Crocker, Par 3, 14th hole
Antonio’s Banquet and Conference Mixed Bocce League
A&A Beauty Supply (3-0, 36 points); Over the Falls Tours (3-0, 36 points); The Polish Nook (3-0, 36 points); DMR Hardware (2-1, 35 points); Knack’s Parkview Cafe (2-1, 35 points); Pellicano’s Marketplace (2-1, 33 points); Express Logistics Solutions (1-2, 28 points); Baldassare Collision (1-2, 27 points); With the Angels (1-2, 27 points); Ausamerico (1-2, 18 points); Michael’s Restaurant (0-3, 27 points); Tom Teeto’s Auto Works (0-3, 18 points); Fiddler Roofing (0-3, 16 points).
