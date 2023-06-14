HYDE PARK GOLF LEAGUE

John Spanbauer led the field with a net 66 score. Nick Ross finished second with a 67 and Pat Ciccarelli took third over Dan Shanahan Jr. in a match of cards with a 69. Low gross was captured by Dave Ross, followed by Joe Costa.

LOCKPORT HORSESHOE LEAGUE WEEK 1

Smoke Rings 20.5, Stahli Construction 9.5

Smoke Rings: Randy Ground, 3-1-1; Chris Marr, 3-2

Stahli Construction: Craig Stahli, 3-2

High Game Handicap: Chris Marr, 385

High Scratch: Randy Ground, 51

Medina Dental 23.5, Pizza Oven 6.5

Medina Dental: Own Chevrie, 5-0; Bernadette Bucolo, 4-1

Pizza Oven: Kyle Hinkley, 1-3-1

High Game Handicap: Owen Chevrie/Bernadette Bucolo, 382

High Scratch: Pedro Page, 25

Mackenzie Automotive 21.5, Mandy’s Place at Niagara Hotel, 8.5

Mackenzie Automotive: Hannah Berry, 4-1; Robert Berry, 3-2

Mandy’s Place: Anthony Klieline, 4-1

High Game Handicap: Anthony Klineline, 398

High Scratch: Diane LaRuffa, 30

