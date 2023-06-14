HYDE PARK GOLF LEAGUE
John Spanbauer led the field with a net 66 score. Nick Ross finished second with a 67 and Pat Ciccarelli took third over Dan Shanahan Jr. in a match of cards with a 69. Low gross was captured by Dave Ross, followed by Joe Costa.
LOCKPORT HORSESHOE LEAGUE WEEK 1
Smoke Rings 20.5, Stahli Construction 9.5
Smoke Rings: Randy Ground, 3-1-1; Chris Marr, 3-2
Stahli Construction: Craig Stahli, 3-2
High Game Handicap: Chris Marr, 385
High Scratch: Randy Ground, 51
Medina Dental 23.5, Pizza Oven 6.5
Medina Dental: Own Chevrie, 5-0; Bernadette Bucolo, 4-1
Pizza Oven: Kyle Hinkley, 1-3-1
High Game Handicap: Owen Chevrie/Bernadette Bucolo, 382
High Scratch: Pedro Page, 25
Mackenzie Automotive 21.5, Mandy’s Place at Niagara Hotel, 8.5
Mackenzie Automotive: Hannah Berry, 4-1; Robert Berry, 3-2
Mandy’s Place: Anthony Klieline, 4-1
High Game Handicap: Anthony Klineline, 398
High Scratch: Diane LaRuffa, 30
