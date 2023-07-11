The Niagara Falls PAL Soccer Club’s four-on-four fall program has opened registration for boys and girls ages 4 to 13.

The developmental soccer league will be held from Sept. 9 through Oct. 14 at Reservoir State Park in Lewiston. Cost is $50 per player and $40 for additional family members. The fee includes games, practice, uniform, socks and soccer ball.

To register, visit npalsoccer.org or call 716-283-7715. Coaches, helpers and sponsors are needed.

Hyde Park Men’s Golf Club

Steve Hood and Ryan Norton won a two-man scramble tournament, with a 61 gross and 59 net. Jim and Scott Munro finished second with a 64 gross and 61 net. Tom Teeto Sr. and Jerry Casero Sr. were third with a 66 gross and 61 net.

Bob O’Donnell and Paul Kobell tied Mike Oliveira and Mike Tieney for first in a two-man best ball tournament. Both teams shot a net of 59. Anthony Luchese and Darin Mort tied Matt and Dan Shanahan Jr. for second place with 60s. The Shanahans had the low gross score of 68.

Medina Dental 20.5, Mackenzie Auto 9.5

Medina Dental: Jason Klineline, 5-0; Willie Bogar, 4-1

Mackenzie Auto: Robert Berry, 2-3; John Berry, 2-3

High Game Handicap: Jason Klineline, 422

High Scratch: Robert Berry, 36

Niagara Hotel 18, Smoke Rings 12

Niagara Hotel: Joshua Leturgey, 4-1; Anthony Klineline, 3-2

Smoke Rings: Randy Ground, 3-2; Derek Szware, 3-2

High Game Handicap: Anthony Klineline, 383

High Scratch: Randy Ground, 58

Pizza Oven: Pedro Page, 4-1; Sandra Colley, 3-1

Stahli Construction: Joe Lajoie, 3-2; Carolyn Slaughter, 3-2

High Game Handicap: Carolyn Slaughter, 391

High Scratch: Carolyn Slaughter, 59

Cristoforo Colombo Ladies Bocce League (Week 8)

Sevenson, 15-6, 224 points

DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 15-6, 221

Scipione’s Catering, 14-7, 215

Guido’s Upholstering, 14-7, 213

Piccirillo Florist, 14-7, 194

Kelly’s on the Green, 13-8, 192

Orange Tree Inn, 12-9, 189

Frontier Industrail, 11-9, 204

Danny Thompson, Inc., 11-10, 202

Cristoforo Colombo, 11-10, 192

Latina’s, 11-10, 196

Goodfella’s, 10-11, 202

Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 10-11, 197

Marketside Restaurant, 9-12, 187

Pallaci Tax Consultants, 8-13, 191

2 NY Video, 8-13, 174

Culberts, 8-13, 173

Judas Tree II, 7-14, 141

Judas Tree, 6-15, 170

Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 3-18, 135

Ross Hairstyling, 18-3, 226 points

Pallaci Tax Consultants, 17-4, 177

Jonfre’s, 19-5, 156

Gagsters, 15-9, 127

Manuse Contracting, 14-10, 6

Carmine’s Family Catering, 13-11, 62

Nickel City Hardwood, 10-11, 24

Bocce Brothers, 10-11, -57

Paul Hutchins, 11-13, -71

Falls Auto Spring, 9-12, -55

Pro Music Center, 8-13, -103

Power City Eatery, 8-13, -143

Cloudio’s, 8-16, -165

Henry’s Services, 6-15, -41

NF Firefighters, 5-19, -133

