The Niagara Falls PAL Soccer Club’s four-on-four fall program has opened registration for boys and girls ages 4 to 13.
The developmental soccer league will be held from Sept. 9 through Oct. 14 at Reservoir State Park in Lewiston. Cost is $50 per player and $40 for additional family members. The fee includes games, practice, uniform, socks and soccer ball.
To register, visit npalsoccer.org or call 716-283-7715. Coaches, helpers and sponsors are needed.
Hyde Park Men’s Golf Club
Steve Hood and Ryan Norton won a two-man scramble tournament, with a 61 gross and 59 net. Jim and Scott Munro finished second with a 64 gross and 61 net. Tom Teeto Sr. and Jerry Casero Sr. were third with a 66 gross and 61 net.
Bob O’Donnell and Paul Kobell tied Mike Oliveira and Mike Tieney for first in a two-man best ball tournament. Both teams shot a net of 59. Anthony Luchese and Darin Mort tied Matt and Dan Shanahan Jr. for second place with 60s. The Shanahans had the low gross score of 68.
Medina Dental 20.5, Mackenzie Auto 9.5
Medina Dental: Jason Klineline, 5-0; Willie Bogar, 4-1
Mackenzie Auto: Robert Berry, 2-3; John Berry, 2-3
High Game Handicap: Jason Klineline, 422
High Scratch: Robert Berry, 36
Niagara Hotel 18, Smoke Rings 12
Niagara Hotel: Joshua Leturgey, 4-1; Anthony Klineline, 3-2
Smoke Rings: Randy Ground, 3-2; Derek Szware, 3-2
High Game Handicap: Anthony Klineline, 383
High Scratch: Randy Ground, 58
Pizza Oven: Pedro Page, 4-1; Sandra Colley, 3-1
Stahli Construction: Joe Lajoie, 3-2; Carolyn Slaughter, 3-2
High Game Handicap: Carolyn Slaughter, 391
High Scratch: Carolyn Slaughter, 59
Cristoforo Colombo Ladies Bocce League (Week 8)
Sevenson, 15-6, 224 points
DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 15-6, 221
Scipione’s Catering, 14-7, 215
Guido’s Upholstering, 14-7, 213
Piccirillo Florist, 14-7, 194
Kelly’s on the Green, 13-8, 192
Orange Tree Inn, 12-9, 189
Frontier Industrail, 11-9, 204
Danny Thompson, Inc., 11-10, 202
Cristoforo Colombo, 11-10, 192
Latina’s, 11-10, 196
Goodfella’s, 10-11, 202
Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 10-11, 197
Marketside Restaurant, 9-12, 187
Pallaci Tax Consultants, 8-13, 191
2 NY Video, 8-13, 174
Culberts, 8-13, 173
Judas Tree II, 7-14, 141
Judas Tree, 6-15, 170
Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 3-18, 135
Ross Hairstyling, 18-3, 226 points
Pallaci Tax Consultants, 17-4, 177
Jonfre’s, 19-5, 156
Gagsters, 15-9, 127
Manuse Contracting, 14-10, 6
Carmine’s Family Catering, 13-11, 62
Nickel City Hardwood, 10-11, 24
Bocce Brothers, 10-11, -57
Paul Hutchins, 11-13, -71
Falls Auto Spring, 9-12, -55
Pro Music Center, 8-13, -103
Power City Eatery, 8-13, -143
Cloudio’s, 8-16, -165
Henry’s Services, 6-15, -41
NF Firefighters, 5-19, -133
