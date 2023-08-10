The 44th annual Ken Ruggiero Junior Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 15 at Hyde Park Golf Course for kids ages 7 to 17.

Registration closes Aug. 13 and anyone interested in registering can pick up a form at the course. For more information, to have a registration form sent by email or to volunteer, contact John Spabauer at johnspanbauer8@gmail.com.

Registration includes a free lunch and raffle ticket for prizes.

Lew-Port wins PAL Summer League

Lewiston-Porter captured the Niagara PAL Girls Summer League championship for the third consecutive season after defeating Starpoint 43-28 behind 16 points from Aliza Whitehead.

Alyssa Auer tossed in nine points, while Ava Anastasi led the Spartans with 15 points.

Niagara Wheatfield beat Niagara Falls 27-17 to capture third place. Ava Devald scored 10 points and Marisa Rickard chipped in eight points for the Falcons, while Jhonnea Harris led the Wolverines with eight.

Grand Island topped Newfane 55-33 in the fifth-place game behind 12 points from Claire LeFevre. Maddie McGowan added 11 points and Jamiah Wilkes pitched in 10, while Sienna Bowers had 11 for the Panthers.

Colucci Funeral Chapels Men’s Bocce League Week 12

Ross Hairstyling, 30-3, 390 points

Pallaci Taxes, 24-9, 212

Jonfre’s, 24-9, 192

Gagsters, 23-10, 176

Carmine’s Family Catering, 22-14, 112

Falls Auto Spring, 17-16, -9

Manuse Contracting, 18-18, -47

Paul Hutchins, 17-19, -39

Nickel City Hardwood, 15-18, -3

Henry’s Services, 14-19, 44

Bocce Brothers, 13-20, -186

Power City Eatery, 11-122, -191

Cloudio’s, 11-22, -203

Pro Music Center, 10-23, -229

NF Firefighters, 6-27, -209

