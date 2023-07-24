Rapids Bowling Center is looking for seniors to join its fall bowling league.
Leagues are held Mondays or Thursdays or both. An organizational meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at Rapids lounge.
Weekly bowling begins at noon and finishes when a four-member team completes three games. Contact Daneen (Mondays) at 716-471-7108 or Lisa (Thursdays) at 716-626-1063 with any questions.
Rapids is also looking for members for its men’s league, with a meeting scheduled for noon Aug. 29 at the bowling center. There are leagues for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings. Contact Bill Welch (716-283-7337) or Rick Smith (716-807-6972) for more information.
COLUCCI FUNERAL CHAPELS MEN’S BOCCE LEAGUE WEEK 9
Ross Hairstyling, 21-3, 279 point differential
Pallaci Taxes, 20-4, 219
Jonfre’s, 22-5, 196
Gagsters, 15-9, 127
Manuse Contracting, 16-11, 5
Carmine’s Family Catering, 15-12, 46
Nickel City Hardwood, 12-12, 24
Paul Hutchings, 12-15, -55
Bocce Brothers, 10-14, -110
Henry’s Services, 9-15, 14
Falls Auto Spring, 9-15, -97
Power City Eatery, 9-15, -143
Cloudio’s, 9-18, -164
Pro Music Center, 8-16, -158
NF Firefighters, 5-22, -173
Jim Siefert sank his third career hole-in-one on Wednesday at Gothic Hill Golf Course.
Siefert sank the shot with a 7 iron on the ninth hole.
