Rapids Bowling Center is looking for seniors to join its fall bowling league.

Leagues are held Mondays or Thursdays or both. An organizational meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at Rapids lounge.

Weekly bowling begins at noon and finishes when a four-member team completes three games. Contact Daneen (Mondays) at 716-471-7108 or Lisa (Thursdays) at 716-626-1063 with any questions.

Rapids is also looking for members for its men’s league, with a meeting scheduled for noon Aug. 29 at the bowling center. There are leagues for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings. Contact Bill Welch (716-283-7337) or Rick Smith (716-807-6972) for more information.

COLUCCI FUNERAL CHAPELS MEN’S BOCCE LEAGUE WEEK 9

Ross Hairstyling, 21-3, 279 point differential

Pallaci Taxes, 20-4, 219

Jonfre’s, 22-5, 196

Gagsters, 15-9, 127

Manuse Contracting, 16-11, 5

Carmine’s Family Catering, 15-12, 46

Nickel City Hardwood, 12-12, 24

Paul Hutchings, 12-15, -55

Bocce Brothers, 10-14, -110

Henry’s Services, 9-15, 14

Falls Auto Spring, 9-15, -97

Power City Eatery, 9-15, -143

Cloudio’s, 9-18, -164

Pro Music Center, 8-16, -158

NF Firefighters, 5-22, -173

Jim Siefert sank his third career hole-in-one on Wednesday at Gothic Hill Golf Course.

Siefert sank the shot with a 7 iron on the ninth hole.

