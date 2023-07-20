Starpoint alumna Katie Putney was one of four athletes chosen to receive the Patriot League Sportsmanship Award.
Putney, who plays volleyball for American University, completed her junior season with 101 kills and 50 blocks. The 6-foot-5 outside hitter missed five games with an ankle injury, but she remained the team’s biggest cheerleader during that stretch.
Off the court, Putney traveled to Rwanda in May as part of American’s Eagles in Service and Courts for Kids project to work with community members to build a multipurpose sports court.
“For our team, Katie is the glue,” American teammate Rachel Bennett said in a press release. “She is someone everyone can trust and the person you go to when you need a positive shift in your day. She genuinely wants to see every person on the team succeed.”
Putney has 375 kills and 162 blocks in 61 career matches for American, which opens its season against George Washington at 6 p.m. Aug. 25.
LOCKPORT HORSESHOE LEAGUE WEEK 5
Standings: 1. Medina Dental, 84-66; 2. Niagara Hotel, 83-67; 3. Smoke Rings, 78-72; 4. Mackenzie Auto, 77.5-72.5; 5. Pizza Oven, 71-79; 6. Stahli Construction, 56.5-93.5.
Niagara Hotel 20, Medina Dental 10
Niagara Hotel: Josh Leturgey, 4-1; Jamie Kleinfelder, 3-1
Medina Dental: Jason Klineline, 3-2; Maile Feluis, 3-2
High Game Handicap: Josh Leturgey, 389
High Scratch: Wayne Leturgey, 40
Smoke Rings 17, Pizza Oven 13
Smoke Rings: Randy Ground, 4-1; Jim Cox, 4-1
Pizza Oven: Sandy Colley, 5-0; Pedro Page, 3-2
High Game Handicap: Sandy Colley, 397
High Scratch: Randy Ground, 61
Mackenzie Auto 15.5, Stahli Construction 14.5
Mackenzie Auto: Dave Kulak, 3-1; Hannah Berry, 3-2
Stahli Construction: Robert Kuligoski, 4-1; John Rudolph, 3-2
High Game Handicap: Dave Kulak, 393
High Scratch: Dave Kulak, 55
