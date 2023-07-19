The Niagara Pioneer Machine won the boys under-17 division of the Brockport International Soccer Festival on Saturday and Sunday.
The Machine opened the weekend with a 4-0 win over Amherst, goals were scored by Evan Henry, Drew Leardini, Dylan Ljiljanich and Matty Dionne. Rayhaan Shaikh earned the shutout in net.
Their second match was a 5-1 win over Brockport. Matty Dionne, Drew Leardini, Nick Leardini, Carmelo Raimondi and Luke Leardini all scored.
On Sunday they beat the Greece Cobras 3-1. Athan Lee, Nick Leardini and Drew Leardini each scored once.
In the championship match they beat Brockport 2-0, goals were scored by Drew Leardini and Matty Dionne. Quinn Walton earned the shutout in net with solid defensive efforts from Owen Sweeney, Joe Leardini, Zach Barber and Evan Henry.
•••
Project Play Western New York is bringing its Summer Track Series to Niagara Falls High School.
The initiative started by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is hosting free summer developmental track and field meets for children under 13 years old, including one held July 25 at Niagara Falls.
Registration for all meets begin at 4:30 p.m. and races and events start at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended but not required. Sign up at projectplaywny.org and email projectplaywny@cfgb.org with any questions.
Other meets this summer include: Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium, Aug. 1; All High Stadium, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.
•••
Niagara Falls defeated Newfane 30-18 in the Niagara PAL Girls Summer League, as Lily Edwards scored seven points and Jianna and Amya Jacobs had six points apiece. Mallory Schultz had eight points for the Panthers.
Lewiston-Porter beat Grand Island 42-20 behind 12 points apiece from Aliza Whitehead and Casey Fetzner, while Isabella Violante had nine points. Madison McGowan paced the Vikings with 10 points.
Starpoint topped Niagara Wheatfield 29-21 thanks to eight points by Sophia Waliszewski. Ava Devald scored a game-high nine points for the Falcons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.