The Niagara Pioneer Machine won the boys under-17 division of the Niagara Pioneer Soccer Tournament that was held Saturday and Sunday.
They opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Rush-Henrietta, as Drew Leardini had two goals and Luke Leardini scored once. Their second game was a 3-0 win against Spencerport, with Anthony Scott scoring goals and Luke Leardini scoring once.
Niagara then beat Wayne United 3-1. Matty Dionne scored twice and Evan Henry scored once.
In the championship match the Machine defeated the Niagara Wheatfield Wolves 3-0.
Drew Leardini scored the opening goal on a penalty shot drawn by Matty Dionne. Santino Bianco had the second goal with a shot from 25 yards out and Drew Leardini closed out the scoring late in the second half.
Quinn Walton earned his third shutout of the weekend. Nick Leardini, Joe Leardini, Owen Sweeney, Zach Barber, Erik Parkes and Evan Henry played excellent defensive games shutting out three out of four opponents.
NIAGARA PALS GIRLS SUMMER LEAGUE WEEK 2
Niagara Wheatfield defeated Grand Island 25-10 behind 15 points by Ava Devald. Tamiah Wilkes scored six points for the Vikings.
Lewiston-Porter beat Newfane 36-15, as Lily Baird and Judianne Schuey tallied 11 points apiece, while Alyssa Auer tossed in nine points. Jenn Stolzenburg and Mallory Schultz notched four points each.
Starpoint topped Niagara Falls 38-25, as Ava Anastasi tallied 11 points and Lauren Sevna connected on all three of her 3-pointers for nine points. Jhonnea Harris led the Wolverines with 10 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.