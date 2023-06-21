The Niagara Pioneer Renegades Under 13 boys soccer team won the Wilson Father's Day Weekend Tournament.
The Renegades went undefeated over the course of four games. They opened up with a 6-0 win over the Niagara PAL Nighthawks, with goals scored by John Wright, Wyatt Leardini, Campbell Sweeney, Jayce Conrad, Nathaniel Unversaw and Anthony DeLuke. Sam Drumsta earned the shutout in net with Cole Hockenberry and Brody
The Renegades went on to beat the Grand Island Vikings, 4-1. Wright scored three goals and Leardini scored once.
They then battled to a 2-1 win over Lockport, as Tyler Birmingham and Leardini each scored. Ryan Mercer, Luca DeBiaso and Michael Strangio all played solid defensive games.
The Renegades took first place with a 2-0 win over the NWAA Wolves. Wright opened the scoring 5 minutes in and Leardini scored on a free kick in the second half. Cody Larson earned his second shutout in three games.
The 11th annual LaSalle High School alumni golf outing and Friday night bash welcomes the classes of 1973 and 1978 on Aug. 4 at Hyde Park Golf Course.
The event will be a four-person scramble over nine holes, with a shotgun start. Check-in is 11 a.m., followed by Viola’s sub lunch at 11:45 a.m. and group and team photos at 12:30 p.m. Tee-off is 1 p.m. and a picnic dinner will be held after.
Cost is $75 per golfer by July 21 and $70 if paid by July 7. Lunch only is $10 and $20 for dinner only.
Friday Night Bash will be held at The Evening Star, with a featured performance by Night Shift. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a $10 cover charge and the show starts at 8 p.m.
To register or for more information, contact Joel Holka at 716-870-0564 or joel@holkainsurance.com.
HYDE PARK MEN’S GOLF LEAGUE
Two-man shamble: 1. Dave and Nick Ross, 58; 2. James Perry and Al Fabrizio, 59; 3. Mike Oliveira and Greg Loomis, 60. 4. Four teams tied with 61.
LOCKPORT HORSESHOE LEAGUE WEEK 2
Medina Dental 17, Stahli Construction 13
Medina Dental: Owen Cherie, 4-1
Stahli Construction: Craig Stahli, 3-1; Jerry Page, 3-2
High Game Handicap: Owen Cherie, 377
High Game Scratch: Jerry Page, 36
Mackenzie Auto 18.5, Smoke Rings 11.5
Mackenzie Auto: Robert Berry, 5-0; Jennifer Berry, 3-2
Smoke Rings: Randy Ground, 4-1; Jim Cox, 3-1
High Game Handicap: Robert Berry, 414
High Game Scratch: Randy Ground, 59
Mandy’s Place at Niagara Hotel 17, Pizza Oven 13
Mandy’s Place: Josh Leturgey, 4-1; John Klosin, 3-2
Pizza Oven: Phil Winter, 3-2
High Game Handicap: John Klosin, 407
High Game Scratch: John Klosin, 65
