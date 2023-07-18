Image-1.jpg

The Niagara Pioneer Renegades, front: Jayce Conrad; bottom row, from left, Elliot Hoyle, Joey Conti, Luca DeBiaso, John Wright, Michael Strangio, Walker Woods, Tony DeLuke, Nate Pearson and Campbell Sweeney; Back row: coach Ian Wright, coach Rick Sweeney, Wyatt Leardini, Liam Suitor, Tyler Birmingham, Ryan Mercer, Cole Hockenberry, Cody Larson, Brody Schultz, Sam Drumsta and coach Chris Woods. Not pictured: Matt Huang, Nate Unversaw and Evan Kutis.

 Contributed photo

The Niagara Pioneer Renegades under-13 boys soccer team won the Brockport International Soccer Festival on Saturday and Sunday

The Renegades opened up the weekend with a 5-0 win over East Aurora Arsenal. Ryan Mercer had two goals, Wyatt Leardini, John Wright and Campbell Sweeney scored once.

The second match was a 4-0 win against Lancaster United, as Ryan Mercer had a hat trick and John Wright had a goal. Cody Larson Larson earned his second shutout of the day with strong defensive play contributed by Cole Hockenberry, Brody Schultz, Luca DeBiaso, Nate Pearson and Tyler Birmingham.

On Sunday, they beat Brockport 2-1. John Wright and Jayce Conrad both scored. In their final match of round robin play they beat Grand Island 3-0, as Wyatt Leardini had two goals and John Wright had one.

CRISTOFORO COLOMBO LADIES BOCCE LEAGUE

DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 17-7, 253 points

Scipione’s Catering, 17-7, 251

Guido’s Upholstering, 17-7, 249

Sevenson, 15-9, 234

Orange Tree Inn, 14-10, 223

Kelly’s on the Green, 14-10, 217

Piccirillo Florist, 14-10, 216

Goodfella’s, 13-11, 238

Danny Thompson Inc., 13-11, 235

Latina’s, 12-12, 237

Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 12-12, 226

Cristoforo Colombo, 12-12, 223

Frontier Industrial 11-13, 233

2 NY Video, 11-13, 210

Culberts, 10-14, 205

Marketside Restaurant, 10-14, 201

Pallaci Tax Consultants, 9-15, 223

Judas Tree I, 7-17, 194

Judas Tree II, 7-17, 161

Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 5-19, 169

