The Niagara Pioneer Renegades under-13 boys soccer team won the Brockport International Soccer Festival on Saturday and Sunday
The Renegades opened up the weekend with a 5-0 win over East Aurora Arsenal. Ryan Mercer had two goals, Wyatt Leardini, John Wright and Campbell Sweeney scored once.
The second match was a 4-0 win against Lancaster United, as Ryan Mercer had a hat trick and John Wright had a goal. Cody Larson Larson earned his second shutout of the day with strong defensive play contributed by Cole Hockenberry, Brody Schultz, Luca DeBiaso, Nate Pearson and Tyler Birmingham.
On Sunday, they beat Brockport 2-1. John Wright and Jayce Conrad both scored. In their final match of round robin play they beat Grand Island 3-0, as Wyatt Leardini had two goals and John Wright had one.
CRISTOFORO COLOMBO LADIES BOCCE LEAGUE
DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 17-7, 253 points
Scipione’s Catering, 17-7, 251
Guido’s Upholstering, 17-7, 249
Sevenson, 15-9, 234
Orange Tree Inn, 14-10, 223
Kelly’s on the Green, 14-10, 217
Piccirillo Florist, 14-10, 216
Goodfella’s, 13-11, 238
Danny Thompson Inc., 13-11, 235
Latina’s, 12-12, 237
Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 12-12, 226
Cristoforo Colombo, 12-12, 223
Frontier Industrial 11-13, 233
2 NY Video, 11-13, 210
Culberts, 10-14, 205
Marketside Restaurant, 10-14, 201
Pallaci Tax Consultants, 9-15, 223
Judas Tree I, 7-17, 194
Judas Tree II, 7-17, 161
Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 5-19, 169
