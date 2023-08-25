A bevy of Niagara Falls basketball players are representing Western New York in the New York State Fair tournament.
The Buffalo 14-and-under squad is coached by Niagara Falls’ Sanquin Starks, while several players from his 716 United team have made the roster. Niagara Falls’ Dequarius Seaberry, Catino Woods and Louis Porter or on the team, along with Nichols’ Tre Paulfry.
Buffalo opens the tournament against Albany at noon Sept. 2 at the Sports Activity Center in Syracuse. The tournament runs through Sept. 3.
Lockport Horseshoe League Week 10
Pizza Oven 17, Smoke Rings 13
Pizza Oven: Kyle Hinkley, 3-2; Pedro Page, 3-2
Smoke Rings: Randy Ground, 4-1; Derek, Szware, 4-1
High handicap: Randy Ground, 406
High scratch: Randy Ground, 60
Stahli Construction 17, Mackenzie Auto 13
Stahli Construction: Carolyn Slaughter, 3-2; T.J. Stahli, 3-1
Mackenzie Auto: Robert Berry, 3-2; Jennifer Berry, 3-1
High handicap: Carolyn Slaughter, 386
High scratch: Dave Kulak, 45
Medina Dental 19, Niagara Hotel 11
Medina Dental: Jason Klineline, 5-0; Neil Staten, 5-0
Niagara Hotel: Josh Leturgey, 3-2; John Klosin, 3-2
High handicap: Jason Klineline, 397
High scratch: John Klosin, 42
Regular season standings: Medina Dental, 177.5-122.5; Pizza Oven, 160.5-139.5; Smoke Rings, 148.5-151.5; Mackenzie Auto, 143.5-156.5; Niagara Hotel, 143.5-156.5 and Stahli Construction, 127.5-172.5.
Hilbert hosts annual golf tournament
The fourth annual Hilbert College men’s basketball team is set to host its fourth annual Hawks Golf Classic, Sept. 23, at 18 Mile Creek Golf Course in Hamburg.
The tournament begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Foursomes are $375, while individual golfers are $95. Fee covers the four-person best-ball scramble, a player gift and post-golf gift certificate to Danny’s South.
There will be light food at the turn, basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and other contests throughout the course.
Arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. Registration closes at noon Sept. 18. To register, visit hilberthawks.com.
