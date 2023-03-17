The Niagara Falls Sports Hall of Fame elected a new set of board of directors at its February meeting.
Among them is Niagara Wheatfield alumna Pam Vogel, who is the first woman appointed unanimously to the board. She is a 1982 graduate of Niagara Wheatfield and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in October after a stellar basketball, softball and volleyball career in high school and college. Vogel also had stints as the volleyball coach for Buffalo State and Canisius College.
The other board members include 2021 inductee Joel Holka, Chris Robins and Frank Rotundo.
•••
Flips Gymnastics brought home nine medals thanks to the efforts of Level 3 gymnasts Julia Schaffer and Madelyn Oates.
Schaffer won medals in all five events, finishing fifth in the all-around. She was third in the floor exercise, fourth on the vault and balance beam and fifth on the uneven bars. Oates was fifth on the beam and floor, while placing sixth in the all-around.
Aerie Shaw placed fourth on the uneven bars and sixth in the all-around in Level 6 competition. Lyla Baker was sixth in the beam in Xcel bronze competition, while Brooklyn Placta was third on the floor in Xcel silver.
