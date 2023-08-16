Eight Niagara Falls sports legends will take their place as the next class of the Niagara Falls Sports Hall of Fame.
Niagara Falls High School’s John Zankowski and Mike Metzer, LaSalle’s Kevin Karwath and Paul Maynard, Niagara Wheatfield’s Bruce Frazier and John Wesley Patterson and Niagara Catholic’s Matt Jacob have been selected for enshrinement on Oct. 21. Gregory Lowry has been chosen as the recipient of the Pep DiRamio Service Award.
DiRamio was a founder of The Old Timer’s Hall of Fame and the award is presented to someone who has devoted a significant part of their life to athletics in a position such as a manager, official, sponsor, coordinator or volunteer.
The ceremony will be held at The Como Restaurant, with an open bar featuring wine, beer and soft drinks at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. For tickets, call NFSHOF vice president Dan Bazzani at 716-284-1448.
Lockport Horseshoe League Week 7
Pizza Oven 20, Niagara Hotel 10
Pizza Oven: Pedro Page, 5-0; Phil Winters, 4-1
Niagara Hotel: Josh Leturgey, 2-3; Scott Huntington, 2-3
High handicap: Pedro Page, 423
High scratch: Pedro Page, 43
Medina Dental 22.5, Stahli Construction, 7.5
Medina Dental: Maile Felvis, 5-0; Jason Hasfield, 4-1
Stahli Construction: Joe Lajoie, 3-2
High handicap: Jason Hasfield, 367
High scratch: T.J. Stahli, 28
Mackenzie Auto 16.5, Smoke Rings, 13.5
Mackenzie Auto: Dave Kulak, 4-1; Hannah Berry, 3-2
Smoke Rings: Gopher Ground, 4-1; Randy Ground, 4-1
High handicap: Gopher Ground, 404
High scratch: Randy Ground, 67
Lockport Horseshoe League Week 8
Medina Dental 22.5, Mackenzie Auto, 7.5
Medina Dental: Jason Klineline, 5-0; Neil Staten, 4-0
Mackenzie Auto: Diane LaRuffa, 2-3; Dave Kulak, 2-3
High handicap: Maile Felvis, 389
High scratch: Dave Kulak, 59
Pizza Oven, 15; Stahli Construction 15
Pizza Oven: Pedro Page, 4-1
Stahli Construction: Joe Lajoie, 3-2; T.J. Stahli, 3-2
High handicap: Pedro Page, 393
High scratch: Pedro Page, 40
Smoke Rings 16, Niagara Hotel 14
Smoke Rings: Jim Cox, 3-2; Derek Szware, 4-1
Niagara Hotel: Josh Leturgey, 3-2; John Klosin, 3-0
High handicap: Josh Leturgey, 399
High scratch: Randy Ground, 58
