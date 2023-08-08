The Lockport Elks Lodge No. 41 will host a soccer shoot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the lodge soccer field on North Canal Road.

The competition is opent to girls and boys under 14 years old as of Jan. 1, 2023. Each gender will be split into four divisions: under-8, under-10, under-12 and under-14. The 8U division will compete in a five-goal contest, where a contestant will shoot at a variety of goals for a total score.

The other divisions will take a series of shots at a grid goal and winners advance to the district shoot, Sept. 10, at the lodge. All winners adbance with a chance to be crowned state and national champions.

For more information, visit nyselks.org or chairman Jim Slowey at 716-433-4504.

Antonio’s Banquet and Conference Mixed Bocce League Week 10

A&A Beauty Supply, 19-5, 273 points

Baldassare Collision, 18-6, 259

Pellicano’s Marketplace, 16-8, 259

DMR Hardware, 15-9, 247

Express Logistics Solutions, 13-11, 241

The Polish Nook, 13-11, 222

Michael’s Restaurant, 11-13, 231

Fiddler Roofing, 11-13, 205

Over The Falls Tours, 11-13, 196

Tom Teeto’s Auto Works, 9-15, 212

Ausamerico, 9-15, 155

Knack’s Parkview Cafe, 8-16, 196

With the Angels, 8-16, 191

Collucci Funeral Chapels Men’s Bocce League Week 12

Ross Hairstyling, 30-3, 390 points

Pallaci Taxes, 24-9, 212

Jonfre’s, 24-9, 192

Gagsters, 23-10, 176

Carmine’s Family Catering, 22-14, 112

Falls Auto Spring, 17-16, -9

Manuse Contracting, 18-18, -47

Paul Hutchins, 17-19, -39

Nickel City Hardwood, 15-18, -3

Henry’s Services, 14-19, 44

Bocce Brothers, 13-20, -186

Power City Eater, 11-122, -191

Cloudio’s, 11-22, -203

Pro Music Center, 10-23, -229

NF Firefighters, 6-27, -209

