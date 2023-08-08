The Lockport Elks Lodge No. 41 will host a soccer shoot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at the lodge soccer field on North Canal Road.
The competition is opent to girls and boys under 14 years old as of Jan. 1, 2023. Each gender will be split into four divisions: under-8, under-10, under-12 and under-14. The 8U division will compete in a five-goal contest, where a contestant will shoot at a variety of goals for a total score.
The other divisions will take a series of shots at a grid goal and winners advance to the district shoot, Sept. 10, at the lodge. All winners adbance with a chance to be crowned state and national champions.
For more information, visit nyselks.org or chairman Jim Slowey at 716-433-4504.
Antonio’s Banquet and Conference Mixed Bocce League Week 10
A&A Beauty Supply, 19-5, 273 points
Baldassare Collision, 18-6, 259
Pellicano’s Marketplace, 16-8, 259
DMR Hardware, 15-9, 247
Express Logistics Solutions, 13-11, 241
The Polish Nook, 13-11, 222
Michael’s Restaurant, 11-13, 231
Fiddler Roofing, 11-13, 205
Over The Falls Tours, 11-13, 196
Tom Teeto’s Auto Works, 9-15, 212
Ausamerico, 9-15, 155
Knack’s Parkview Cafe, 8-16, 196
With the Angels, 8-16, 191
Collucci Funeral Chapels Men’s Bocce League Week 12
Ross Hairstyling, 30-3, 390 points
Pallaci Taxes, 24-9, 212
Jonfre’s, 24-9, 192
Gagsters, 23-10, 176
Carmine’s Family Catering, 22-14, 112
Falls Auto Spring, 17-16, -9
Manuse Contracting, 18-18, -47
Paul Hutchins, 17-19, -39
Nickel City Hardwood, 15-18, -3
Henry’s Services, 14-19, 44
Bocce Brothers, 13-20, -186
Power City Eater, 11-122, -191
Cloudio’s, 11-22, -203
Pro Music Center, 10-23, -229
NF Firefighters, 6-27, -209
