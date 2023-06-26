Jeff Janese and Jordan Willard scored 163 to win the 34th Toby Lyons Invitational Saturday at Niagara Falls Country Club.
First flight: Mike Boss and Matt Schiavi; Second flight: Joe Randazzo and Brad McLeod; Third flight: Matt Scalfani and Brian Scott; Fourth flight: Rob Cheevers and Kyle Beattie; Fifth flight: Jeff Stravino and Timothy Noonan; Sixth flight: Steve Fabiano and Steve Schwartz; Seventh flight: Kevin Dale and Jim Flynn; Eighth flight: Nick Kelly and Terry Dollan.
ANTONIO’S BANQUET AND CONFERENCE MIXED BOCCE LEAGUE
A&A Beauty Supply, 9-3, 135 poins
Baldassare Collision, 9-3, 130 points
Over The Falls Tours, 9-3, 118 points
DMR Hardware, 8-4, 127 points
The Polish Nook, 8-4, 117 points
Michael’s Restaurant, 6-6, 130 points
With the Angels, 6-6, 112 points
Knack’s Parkview Cafe, 6-6, 109 points
Fiddler Roofing, 6-6, 101 points
Pellicano’s Marketplace, 4-8, 115 points
Express Logistics Solutions, 4-8, 105 points
M&Iron Works 4-8, 91 points
Tom Teeto’s Auto Works, 3-9, 106 points
Ausamerico, 3-9, 74 points
