Jeff Janese and Jordan Willard scored 163 to win the 34th Toby Lyons Invitational Saturday at Niagara Falls Country Club.

First flight: Mike Boss and Matt Schiavi; Second flight: Joe Randazzo and Brad McLeod; Third flight: Matt Scalfani and Brian Scott; Fourth flight: Rob Cheevers and Kyle Beattie; Fifth flight: Jeff Stravino and Timothy Noonan; Sixth flight: Steve Fabiano and Steve Schwartz; Seventh flight: Kevin Dale and Jim Flynn; Eighth flight: Nick Kelly and Terry Dollan.

ANTONIO’S BANQUET AND CONFERENCE MIXED BOCCE LEAGUE

A&A Beauty Supply, 9-3, 135 poins

Baldassare Collision, 9-3, 130 points

Over The Falls Tours, 9-3, 118 points

DMR Hardware, 8-4, 127 points

The Polish Nook, 8-4, 117 points

Michael’s Restaurant, 6-6, 130 points

With the Angels, 6-6, 112 points

Knack’s Parkview Cafe, 6-6, 109 points

Fiddler Roofing, 6-6, 101 points

Pellicano’s Marketplace, 4-8, 115 points

Express Logistics Solutions, 4-8, 105 points

M&Iron Works 4-8, 91 points

Tom Teeto’s Auto Works, 3-9, 106 points

Ausamerico, 3-9, 74 points

