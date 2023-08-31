Fourteen-year-old Gasport resident Garrett Glyshaw won eight matches in row to take first-place in the teen division of the Northeastern Arm Wrestling Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio.
LOCKPORT HORSESHOE LEAGUE FINALS
Niagara Hotel 16, Stahli Construction 14
Niagara Hotel: Anthony Klineline, 4-1; Scott Huntington, 3-2.
Stahli Construction: T.J. Stahli, 4-1; John Randolph, 3-2.
Stahli Construction 15.5, Medina Dental 8.5
Stahli Construction: Jerry Page, 3-0-1; Robert Kuligoski, 3-1.
Medina Dental: Bernadette Hosfeld, 2-2; Jason Hosfeld, 2-2.
Niagara Hotel 17, Pizza Oven 1
Niagara Hotel: Josh Leturgey, 3-0; Wayne Leturgey, 3-0; Anthony Klineline, 3-0; John Klosin , 3-0.
Pizza Oven: Pedro Page, 1-0.
Stahli Construction 16, Smoke Rings 14
Stahli Construction: T.J. Stahli, 4-1; Jerry Page, 3-2.
Smoke Rings: Jim Cox, 4-1; Chris Marr, 3-2.
Niagara Hotel 18, Mackenzie Auto 12
Niagara Hotel: Anthony Klineline, 4-1; Sophie Martinez, 4-1.
Mackenzie Auto: Diane LaRuffa, 3-2; Dave Kulak, 3-2.
