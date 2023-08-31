Screenshot_20230828_132602_Gallery.jpg

Gasport 14-year-old Garrett Glyshaw competes in the Northeastern Arm Wrestling Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio.

 Contributed photo

Fourteen-year-old Gasport resident Garrett Glyshaw won eight matches in row to take first-place in the teen division of the Northeastern Arm Wrestling Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio.

LOCKPORT HORSESHOE LEAGUE FINALS

Niagara Hotel 16, Stahli Construction 14

Niagara Hotel: Anthony Klineline, 4-1; Scott Huntington, 3-2.

Stahli Construction: T.J. Stahli, 4-1; John Randolph, 3-2.

Stahli Construction 15.5, Medina Dental 8.5

Stahli Construction: Jerry Page, 3-0-1; Robert Kuligoski, 3-1.

Medina Dental: Bernadette Hosfeld, 2-2; Jason Hosfeld, 2-2.

Niagara Hotel 17, Pizza Oven 1

Niagara Hotel: Josh Leturgey, 3-0; Wayne Leturgey, 3-0; Anthony Klineline, 3-0; John Klosin , 3-0.

Pizza Oven: Pedro Page, 1-0.

Stahli Construction 16, Smoke Rings 14

Stahli Construction: T.J. Stahli, 4-1; Jerry Page, 3-2.

Smoke Rings: Jim Cox, 4-1; Chris Marr, 3-2.

Niagara Hotel 18, Mackenzie Auto 12

Niagara Hotel: Anthony Klineline, 4-1; Sophie Martinez, 4-1.

Mackenzie Auto: Diane LaRuffa, 3-2; Dave Kulak, 3-2.

