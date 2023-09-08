20230903_141418.jpg

Gasport's Garrett (left) and Samuel Glyshaw hold their medals after winning their divisions at the New York State Fair East vs. West arm wrestling event in Syracuse.

 Submitted photo

Gasport’s Samuel and Garrett Glyshaw continue to pin the arm wrestling competition.

Eleven-year-old Samuel won the left and right-handed 11-12-year-old divisions at the New York State Fair East vs. West arm wrestling event, while 14-year-old Garrent won the right-handed 13-15-year-old divisions in Syracuse.

CRISTOFORO COLOMBO LADIES BOCCE LEAGUE WEEK 16

DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 29-10, 426 points

Guido’s Upholstering, 29-10, 411

Goodfella’s, 27-12, 414

Scipione’s Catering, 27-12, 406

Kelly’s on the Green, 23-16, 366

Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 22-17, 384

Sevenson, 21-18, 367

Latina’s, 20-19, 390

Piccirillo Florist, 20-19, 349

Frontier Industrial, 19-20, 378

Cristoforo Colombo, 19-20, 362

Danny Thompson, Inc., 18-21, 375

2 NY Video, 18-21, 317

Pallaci Tax Consultants, 17-22, 363

Culberts, 16-23, 331

Orange Tree Inn, 16-23, 321

Judas Tree II, 14-25, 296

Marketside Restaurant, 13-26, 321

Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 12-27, 320

Judas Tree I, 10-29, 301

COLUCCI FUNERAL CHAPELS MEN’S BOCCE LEAGUE WEEK 14

Ross Hairstyling, 35-4, 433 point differential

Pallaci Taxes, 28-11, 230

Jonfre’s, 28-11, 229

Gagsters, 26-13, 179

Carmine’s Family Catering, 26-16, 115

Manuse Contracting, 21-18, -15

Nickel City Hardwood, 20-19, 53

Falls Auto Spring, 20-19, 2

Paul Hutchins, 18-21, -50

Henry’s Services, 16-23, 9

Bocce Brothers, 15-24, -217

Power City Eatery, 13-26, -214

Cloudio’s, 12-27, -235

Pro Music Center, 11-28, -268

Niagara Falls Firefighters, 8-31, -241

TRANSIT BOWLING LEAGUE

Bowler’s Choice Four-Man: Kevin Rygg 238-748, Jim Duerr 268-719, Curtis Foss 258-718, Ryan McIntyre 258-705, Devon Miller 267-696, Kathy Geissler 245-248-673, Danielle Milo 246-659, Holly Parrish 231-651.

