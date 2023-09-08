Gasport’s Samuel and Garrett Glyshaw continue to pin the arm wrestling competition.
Eleven-year-old Samuel won the left and right-handed 11-12-year-old divisions at the New York State Fair East vs. West arm wrestling event, while 14-year-old Garrent won the right-handed 13-15-year-old divisions in Syracuse.
CRISTOFORO COLOMBO LADIES BOCCE LEAGUE WEEK 16
DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 29-10, 426 points
Guido’s Upholstering, 29-10, 411
Goodfella’s, 27-12, 414
Scipione’s Catering, 27-12, 406
Kelly’s on the Green, 23-16, 366
Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 22-17, 384
Sevenson, 21-18, 367
Latina’s, 20-19, 390
Piccirillo Florist, 20-19, 349
Frontier Industrial, 19-20, 378
Cristoforo Colombo, 19-20, 362
Danny Thompson, Inc., 18-21, 375
2 NY Video, 18-21, 317
Pallaci Tax Consultants, 17-22, 363
Culberts, 16-23, 331
Orange Tree Inn, 16-23, 321
Judas Tree II, 14-25, 296
Marketside Restaurant, 13-26, 321
Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 12-27, 320
Judas Tree I, 10-29, 301
COLUCCI FUNERAL CHAPELS MEN’S BOCCE LEAGUE WEEK 14
Ross Hairstyling, 35-4, 433 point differential
Pallaci Taxes, 28-11, 230
Jonfre’s, 28-11, 229
Gagsters, 26-13, 179
Carmine’s Family Catering, 26-16, 115
Manuse Contracting, 21-18, -15
Nickel City Hardwood, 20-19, 53
Falls Auto Spring, 20-19, 2
Paul Hutchins, 18-21, -50
Henry’s Services, 16-23, 9
Bocce Brothers, 15-24, -217
Power City Eatery, 13-26, -214
Cloudio’s, 12-27, -235
Pro Music Center, 11-28, -268
Niagara Falls Firefighters, 8-31, -241
TRANSIT BOWLING LEAGUE
Bowler’s Choice Four-Man: Kevin Rygg 238-748, Jim Duerr 268-719, Curtis Foss 258-718, Ryan McIntyre 258-705, Devon Miller 267-696, Kathy Geissler 245-248-673, Danielle Milo 246-659, Holly Parrish 231-651.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.