Niagara Falls defeated Niagara Wheatfield 27-25 on a basket by Jianna Jacobs with 9 second remaining in in a Niagara PAL Summer League basketball game.

Amya Jacobs led the Wolverines with nine points, while Nalayah Bradley pitched in seven points. Ava Devald led the Falcons with six points.

Lewiston-Porter beat Starpoint 51-22, thanks to 12 points from Aliza Whitehead and 10 points from Emily Mountain. Sophia Waliszewski led the Spartans with 10 points.

Grand Island toppled Newfane, 31-24, as Layla Oursler and Lily Burke scored six points apiece for the Vikings. Mallory Schultz led the Panthers with a game-high 13 points.

Lockport Horseshoe League Week 3

Pizza Oven 17.5, Mackenzie Auto, 12.5

Pizza Oven: Kyle Hinkley, 4-1; Pedro Page, 3-1

Mackenzie Auto: Robert Berry, 3-1; Hannah Berry, 3-2

High Game Handicap: Kyle Hinkley, 379

High Scratch: Dave Kulak, 44

Niagara Hotel 19.5, Stahli Construction 10.5

Niagara Hotel: Anthony Klineline, 5-0; Paul Webster, 4-1

Stahli Construction: Jerry Page, 3-2

High Game Handicap: Anthony Klineline, 404

High Scratch: Jerry Page, 38

Smoke Rings 17, Medina Dental 13

Smoke Rings: Randy Ground, 5-0; Gopher Ground, 3-2

Medina Dental: Scott Huntington, 4-1; John Klosin 3-2

High Game Handicap: Randy Ground, 432

High Scratch: Randy Ground, 67

Cistoforo Colombo Ladies Bocce League

DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 14-4, 196 points

Sevenson, 14-4, 195 points

Piccirillo Florist, 13-5, 177 points

Guido’s Upholstering, 12-6, 188 points

Scipione’s Catering, 11-7, 179 points

Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 10-8, 173 points

Cristoforo Colombo, 10-8, 162 points

Kelly’s On the Green, 10-8, 156 points

Frontier Industrial, 9-9, 169 points

Danny Thompson, Inc., 9-9, 168 points

Latina’s, 9-9, 166 points

Orange Tree Inn, 9-9, 153 points

Goodfella’s, 8-10, 167 points

Marketside Restaurant, 8-10, 164 points

Pallaci Tax Consultants, 7-11, 170 points

Judas Tree II, 7-11, 118 points

2 NY Video, 6-12, 149 points

Culberts, 6-12, 144 points

Judas Tree I, 5-10, 131 points

Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 3-15, 135 points

