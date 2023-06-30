Niagara Falls defeated Niagara Wheatfield 27-25 on a basket by Jianna Jacobs with 9 second remaining in in a Niagara PAL Summer League basketball game.
Amya Jacobs led the Wolverines with nine points, while Nalayah Bradley pitched in seven points. Ava Devald led the Falcons with six points.
Lewiston-Porter beat Starpoint 51-22, thanks to 12 points from Aliza Whitehead and 10 points from Emily Mountain. Sophia Waliszewski led the Spartans with 10 points.
Grand Island toppled Newfane, 31-24, as Layla Oursler and Lily Burke scored six points apiece for the Vikings. Mallory Schultz led the Panthers with a game-high 13 points.
Lockport Horseshoe League Week 3
Pizza Oven 17.5, Mackenzie Auto, 12.5
Pizza Oven: Kyle Hinkley, 4-1; Pedro Page, 3-1
Mackenzie Auto: Robert Berry, 3-1; Hannah Berry, 3-2
High Game Handicap: Kyle Hinkley, 379
High Scratch: Dave Kulak, 44
Niagara Hotel 19.5, Stahli Construction 10.5
Niagara Hotel: Anthony Klineline, 5-0; Paul Webster, 4-1
Stahli Construction: Jerry Page, 3-2
High Game Handicap: Anthony Klineline, 404
High Scratch: Jerry Page, 38
Smoke Rings 17, Medina Dental 13
Smoke Rings: Randy Ground, 5-0; Gopher Ground, 3-2
Medina Dental: Scott Huntington, 4-1; John Klosin 3-2
High Game Handicap: Randy Ground, 432
High Scratch: Randy Ground, 67
Cistoforo Colombo Ladies Bocce League
DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 14-4, 196 points
Sevenson, 14-4, 195 points
Piccirillo Florist, 13-5, 177 points
Guido’s Upholstering, 12-6, 188 points
Scipione’s Catering, 11-7, 179 points
Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 10-8, 173 points
Cristoforo Colombo, 10-8, 162 points
Kelly’s On the Green, 10-8, 156 points
Frontier Industrial, 9-9, 169 points
Danny Thompson, Inc., 9-9, 168 points
Latina’s, 9-9, 166 points
Orange Tree Inn, 9-9, 153 points
Goodfella’s, 8-10, 167 points
Marketside Restaurant, 8-10, 164 points
Pallaci Tax Consultants, 7-11, 170 points
Judas Tree II, 7-11, 118 points
2 NY Video, 6-12, 149 points
Culberts, 6-12, 144 points
Judas Tree I, 5-10, 131 points
Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 3-15, 135 points
