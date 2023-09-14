Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer will visit Niagara County Community College for a discussion about his battle with alcohol addiction and path to recovery.
The conversation will be held on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in NCCC’s Arts and Media Theatre with a moderated question and answer session to follow.
Poyer opened up about his battle with addiction in a social media post in 2021, a year after he decided to quit drinking. Since then he has established the Jordan Poyer Foundation, whose mission is to provide support and education to individuals and families affected by substance abuse.
A 10-year NFL veteran, Poyer has spent the last six seasons with the Bills. He has totaled more than 700 tackles, nine forced fumbles and 24 interceptions throughout his career. The Associated Press named him a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022.
Tickets can be purchased for $25 through Eventbrite or at NCCC’s Student Life Office in Room G243 on the college’s Sanborn campus.
Burdick, Nemi honored by Lockport Umpires Association
The Lockport Umpires Association concluded a season that featured 900 high school and summer games by honoring Kevin Burdick and Jim Nemi.
Burdick and Nemi (posthumously) were awarded the Joe Kibler Hall of Fame award. Kibler, a Niagara County Sheriff Deputy, is a Hall of Fame umpire.
Burdick has dedicated 29 years to the Lockport Umpires Association after playing for 29 years — playing for Kibler on the Lockport Bus Lines for 15 years — and managing the Bus Lines in the Suburban League for six years. Burdick umpired high school and junior college baseball through encouragement from Kibler, lasting nearly three decades.
Nemi, another Lockport resident, and former trainer for the DeSales and Lockport High School football teams, was associated with the Umpires Association for 35 years, calling countless Niagara Frontier and Niagara-Orleans League games, with his family often in attendance. Nemi was also influential in starting the umpiring careers of his nephews, Tony and David.
Cristoforo Colombo Ladies Bocce League Week 17
Guido’s Upholstering, 32-10, 447 points
DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 31-11, 455
Goodfella’s, 30-12, 450
Scipione’s Catering, 28-14, 427
Kelly’s on the Green, 25-17, 410
Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 24-18, 408
Sevenson, 23-19, 396
Cristoforo Colombo, 22-20, 398
Latina’s, 21-21, 421
Frontier Industrial, 21-21, 408
2 NY Video, 21-21, 353
Piccirillo Florist, 20-22, 363
Danny Thompson, Inc., 19-23, 397
Pallaci Tax Consultants, 19-23, 392
Culberts, 17-25, 355
Orange Tree Inn, 16-26, 339
Judas Tree II, 15-27, 320
Marketside Restaurant, 14-28, 343
Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 12-30, 340
Judas Tree, 10-32, 317
Colucci Funeral Chapels Men’s Bocce League Week 15
Ross Hairstyling, 36-6, 431 point differential
Pallaci Taxes, 30-12, 244
Gagsters, 29-13, 237
Jonfre’s, 29-13, 231
Carmine’s Family Catering, 26-16, 115
Manuse Contracting, 23-19, -17
Nickel City Hardwood, 22-20, 55
Falls Auto Spring, 21-21, 7
Paul Hutchins, 21-21, -50
Henry’s Services, 19-23, 38
Bocce Brothers, 16-26, -231
Power City Eatery, 13-29, -243
Pro Music Center, 13-29, -273
Cloudio’s, 12-30, -293
Niagara Falls Firefighters, 8-34, -241
