Buffalo Bills star Jordan Poyer will visit Niagara County Community College for a discussion about his battle with alcohol addiction and path to recovery.

The conversation will be held on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in NCCC’s Arts and Media Theatre with a moderated question and answer session to follow.

Poyer opened up about his battle with addiction in a social media post in 2021, a year after he decided to quit drinking. Since then he has established the Jordan Poyer Foundation, whose mission is to provide support and education to individuals and families affected by substance abuse.

A 10-year NFL veteran, Poyer has spent the last six seasons with the Bills. He has totaled more than 700 tackles, nine forced fumbles and 24 interceptions throughout his career. The Associated Press named him a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 through Eventbrite or at NCCC’s Student Life Office in Room G243 on the college’s Sanborn campus.

Burdick, Nemi honored by Lockport Umpires Association

The Lockport Umpires Association concluded a season that featured 900 high school and summer games by honoring Kevin Burdick and Jim Nemi.

Burdick and Nemi (posthumously) were awarded the Joe Kibler Hall of Fame award. Kibler, a Niagara County Sheriff Deputy, is a Hall of Fame umpire.

Burdick has dedicated 29 years to the Lockport Umpires Association after playing for 29 years — playing for Kibler on the Lockport Bus Lines for 15 years — and managing the Bus Lines in the Suburban League for six years. Burdick umpired high school and junior college baseball through encouragement from Kibler, lasting nearly three decades.

Nemi, another Lockport resident, and former trainer for the DeSales and Lockport High School football teams, was associated with the Umpires Association for 35 years, calling countless Niagara Frontier and Niagara-Orleans League games, with his family often in attendance. Nemi was also influential in starting the umpiring careers of his nephews, Tony and David.

Cristoforo Colombo Ladies Bocce League Week 17

Guido’s Upholstering, 32-10, 447 points

DeFazio’s Stadium Grill, 31-11, 455

Goodfella’s, 30-12, 450

Scipione’s Catering, 28-14, 427

Kelly’s on the Green, 25-17, 410

Tom Teeto’s Auto Center, 24-18, 408

Sevenson, 23-19, 396

Cristoforo Colombo, 22-20, 398

Latina’s, 21-21, 421

Frontier Industrial, 21-21, 408

2 NY Video, 21-21, 353

Piccirillo Florist, 20-22, 363

Danny Thompson, Inc., 19-23, 397

Pallaci Tax Consultants, 19-23, 392

Culberts, 17-25, 355

Orange Tree Inn, 16-26, 339

Judas Tree II, 15-27, 320

Marketside Restaurant, 14-28, 343

Steve’s Heating and Cooling, 12-30, 340

Judas Tree, 10-32, 317

Colucci Funeral Chapels Men’s Bocce League Week 15

Ross Hairstyling, 36-6, 431 point differential

Pallaci Taxes, 30-12, 244

Gagsters, 29-13, 237

Jonfre’s, 29-13, 231

Carmine’s Family Catering, 26-16, 115

Manuse Contracting, 23-19, -17

Nickel City Hardwood, 22-20, 55

Falls Auto Spring, 21-21, 7

Paul Hutchins, 21-21, -50

Henry’s Services, 19-23, 38

Bocce Brothers, 16-26, -231

Power City Eatery, 13-29, -243

Pro Music Center, 13-29, -273

Cloudio’s, 12-30, -293

Niagara Falls Firefighters, 8-34, -241

