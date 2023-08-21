Linda Bartos was the overall winner of the Hyde Park Golf Club women’s championship, held Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 in Niagara Falls.
Terry Bollea was the winner of Flight A, while Theresa Bender captured the Flight B championship and Carol Kardaman was the Flight C winner.
Colluci Funeral Chapels Men’s Bocce League Week 13
Ross Hairstyling, 33-3, 417 point differential
Jonfre’s, 27-9, 224
Pallaci Taxes, 26-10, 222
Gagsters, 24-12, 168
Carmine’s Family Catering, 24-15, 120
Manuse Contracting, 21-18, -15
Falls Auto Spring, 19-17, 18
Nickel City Hardwood, 17-19, 24
Paul Hutchins, 17-19, -39
Henry’s Services, 15-21, 17
Bocce Brothers, 14-22, -213
Power City Eatery, 11-25, -218
Cloudio’s, 11-25, -235
Pro Music Center, 11-25, -239
NF Firefighters, 6-30, -241
