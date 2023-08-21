Linda Bartos was the overall winner of the Hyde Park Golf Club women’s championship, held Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 in Niagara Falls.

Terry Bollea was the winner of Flight A, while Theresa Bender captured the Flight B championship and Carol Kardaman was the Flight C winner.

Colluci Funeral Chapels Men’s Bocce League Week 13

Ross Hairstyling, 33-3, 417 point differential

Jonfre’s, 27-9, 224

Pallaci Taxes, 26-10, 222

Gagsters, 24-12, 168

Carmine’s Family Catering, 24-15, 120

Manuse Contracting, 21-18, -15

Falls Auto Spring, 19-17, 18

Nickel City Hardwood, 17-19, 24

Paul Hutchins, 17-19, -39

Henry’s Services, 15-21, 17

Bocce Brothers, 14-22, -213

Power City Eatery, 11-25, -218

Cloudio’s, 11-25, -235

Pro Music Center, 11-25, -239

NF Firefighters, 6-30, -241

