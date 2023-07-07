Andrew Stillinger didn’t want to lay his red-hot bat down for the summer. This spring, he finished a stellar freshman campaign at Niagara County Community College, including a .419 average, four home runs, 36 RBI and 14 stolen bases. His hitting and fielding abilities contributed to the Thunderwolves clinching a third consecutive Division III regional championship, followed by a semifinal finish at the NJCAA World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee. Now, after months of traveling across the state during the school year, Stillinger was excited about the prospect of playing in front of his hometown of Niagara Falls. Over the last month, as the lead-off hitter and second baseman, Stillinger has brought an infectious, loose personality to the clubhouse of the Niagara Power, who compete in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League and play their home games at Sal Maglie Stadium. Having friendships with many of his Power teammates and an opportunity to play on the stadium’s newly-installed turf field factored into why Stillinger, a 2021 Niagara Wheatfield graduate, stayed local instead of suiting up elsewhere. “When it’s hot, it’s hot but it’s awesome,” Stillinger said. “I mean, I remember growing up playing on (the old) Sal Maglie and it was always a cool day (when) you got to go to the stadium. You’d get a locker room. But now it’s a turf field. Now, everything is just beautiful.” Entering Friday’s contest at Elmira, Stillinger was fourth on the team with a .366 average along with four RBIs and two stolen bases plus a .480 on-base percentage and a .415 slugging percentage. Stillinger has recorded four multi-hit games, including a two-hit night in Niagara’s 4-3 victory against Newark on June 22 when he scored all four runs and provided a two-run triple. On any given night, Stillinger could face a pitcher near the end of his college career at either the Division I or Division II level and hitters are only allowed to use wooden bats in the PGCBL. Despite these challenges, Stillinger said his play has grown in recent weeks because of these tests. “I think wood bats truly teach the hitters how to really hit the ball and how to really square it up and teach you how to play the game in a more correct way,” Stillinger said. “... I think we’re learning how to play baseball at almost a professional level. We get to learn how to play it the correct way.” Learning to play the correct way for Stillinger means absorbing as much as he can from head coach Michael Gabriele, who played five seasons at Division I Niagara from 2017 to 2021 with a .271 average and 64 RBI. Between at-bats, Stillinger asks Gabriele a variety of questions, ranging from the pitch he saw to the batter’s count, and is learning how to develop more power in his swing. Gabriele described Stillinger as a “pure hitter” and, with his experience already at the JUCO level, has served as a good influence on the players who are about to start their careers at the collegiate level. Gabriele also believes Stillinger’s future trajectory as a player is very high. “He’s a gap to gap hitter,” Gabriele said. “So, he doesn’t strike out a lot. (He) puts the ball in play and can shoot the left-center gap pretty well as a left-handed hitter. … He’s a great kid and we’re happy to have him around.” Stillinger has had a lengthy run with baseball before his time with the Power. Inspired by his older brother DJ, Stillinger picked up the sport and was a varsity letterman for coach Jim Hagerty and the Falcons. In his senior year in 2021, Stillinger posted a .409 average with 18 RBIs and was a first-team All-Western New York selection. After graduation, Stillinger continued at Division I Niagara but after not competing in the 2022 season decided to transfer and found his new home with coach Matt Clingersmith and NCCC in Sanborn. By season’s end with the Power, Stillinger will have hundreds of extra at-bats and batting practices under his belt. Stillinger hopes the practice this summer will add up to having an even greater role with the Thunderwolves next spring in a return to the national postseason. “We're looking to go back next year and do a bit more damage,” Stillinger said. “Maybe we can win (a national championship) this time.” The Niagara Power (12-8-1) will next host Newark in their “Knock Cancer Out of the Park” event at 7 PM Saturday at Sal Maglie Stadium. General admission bleacher seats are $5 while a limited availability of premium seats are available for $20. A Kids Zone will run from 5 PM until first pitch. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Gates will open at 5 PM.