BUFFALO – After stopping some breakaways during the first 40 minutes of Thursday’s 4-1 win, 41-year-old Sabres goalie Craig Anderson said he told his teammates he usually stops 80 percent of those chances.
“So I’ve stopped four, the fifth one’s probably going in, so we should probably clean that up,” Anderson joked following his splendid 35-save performance in the season-opening victory over the Ottawa Senators.
Kidding aside, the NHL’s youngest team showcased maturity as they battled back from an early 1-0 deficit.
Rookie winger JJ Peterka scored his first NHL goal, tying the game in the second period. Top defenseman Rasmus Dahlin shook off some early miscues, starting and finishing the go-ahead goal minutes later.
For the next 33 minutes, then Sabres clung to the lead before the crowd of 15,364 fans inside KeyBank Center, getting some huge stops from Anderson, including a poke-check save in the third period.
“It’s amazing to think he's 41 when you watch,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “This is a young man’s sport. The body is so important. And in this sport, you’re in your prime as an athlete in your mid-20a. And so anything after that is just perseverance. And any guy that plays in the league after that is persevering.
“Tremendous, tremendous job tonight because we don’t win that game tonight without him holding things down at really key moments. If you fall behind the way we were squeezing our stick at times, that’s not a good recipe.”
Dahlin wondered how many breakaways Anderson, who’s in his 20th NHL season, faced.
“To win games, you need a goalie like that, and we trust him with everything, almost too much,” he said. “So we’re really happy to have him and he brings such a calm to our game.”
Anderson can bring some calm through his words. He said he was “just keeping the room light” during the second intermission.
“Too many times coaches, players, they get all uptight and upset about certain plays,” he said. “And in the grand scheme of things, if you do nine things great and you do two things bad, that’s an overall good night.
“Even if they score on those two bad things, you’re doing a lot of good things. And that’s the message, right from the top. There’s going to be mistakes. But how are you going to bounce back? How are you playing in general as a whole. Learn from your mistakes and move forward.”
