Given the Rochester Americans’ recent success, some of their coaches would inevitably draw interest from NHL teams.
On Wednesday, the St. Louis Blues hired Mike Weber, who was in charge of the defense and penalty kill on Seth Appert’s staff, as an assistant coach.
Weber, 35, joined the Amerks as an assistant coach prior to the 2020-21 season following a three-year stint as an assistant with the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires.
The Amerks, the Buffalo Sabres’ AHL affiliate, won four playoff series over the past two seasons, including two this year to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.
Weber’s new job on Craig Berube’s staff reunites him with former Sabres captain Steve Ott, his close friend. Ott, one of the Blues’ assistants since 2017, joined the Sabres in 2012 and played almost two seasons with Weber, a former defenseman.
In 2016, Weber attended St. Louis’ training camp on a tryout.
The Blues also hired Michael Babcock, the son of former NHL coach Mike Babcock, as a skills coach.
