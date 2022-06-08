TOWN OF NIAGARA — Plans by online retail behemoth Amazon to to build a $300 million distribution center in the town took a giant step forward Tuesday night.
The Town of Niagara Planning Board voted unanimously to recommend Amazon's proposed preliminary site plan and request for variances to construct the warehouse facility. The recommendation now goes to the full town board for approval.
The town Zoning Board of Appeals will also have to weigh in on some aspects to the proposal.
The action by the Planning Board was hailed by Town Supervisor Lee Wallace, who has actively pursued the Amazon project.
"It's been five months now since Amazon filed their application (with the town and Niagara County planning boards)," Wallace said. "I thought (the town planning board) did a great job. I though (Amazon) did a decent job of mitigating some of the concerns (of town residents) and there's still a long way to go."
The Niagara County Planning Board has also recommended the project which calls for the construction of a “fulfillment center,” which Amazon says functions as a location where merchandise, sold and purchased on the online retailer's web site, is trucked in by tractor-trailers and then sent to delivery centers.
Delivery centers are were Amazon’s ubiquitous blue vans are filled and prepared for home and business deliveries.
Plans call for the 3 million square foot, five-story warehouse, to be built at 8995 Lockport Road, on 216 acres of land near the Niagara Falls International Airport.
The proposed project had previously been pitched to be built on Grand Island in Erie County. That plan, unveiled in 2020, had called for a Amazon to construct a 3.8 million-square foot facility on a 145-acre plot of land along Long Road.
The Seattle-based retail giant dropped those plans after residents in the area around the proposed distribution facility launched a heated campaign against the project, citing environmental and quality of life concerns.
Town of Niagara residents, whose homes are near the proposed warehouse site, have raised similar concerns. Garrett Rutkowski, who has lived in the area since 1976, said the project won't be good for his neighborhood.
"Truck traffic is dirty traffic," he said. "You're gonna have 500 trucks running in and out of there. It's not healthy for the town."
Materials submitted to the planning board by Amazon suggest that the warehouse facility would create up to 1,000 full- and part-time jobs. The preliminary site plan indicates that the facility would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers.
Amazon projects 494 tractor-trailers would would come and go at the site daily. The site would also provide more than 1,700 individual parking spaces for employees and visitors.
In response to the concerns of residents and some of the 30 governmental agencies who have been reviewing the proposal, consultants, engineers and the project developer submitted a voluminous reply which included additional "traffic mitigation measures."
The project's traffic consultant, Amy Dake, told the Planning Board members that earlier Tuesday afternoon, the New York State Department of Transportation gave its approval of those additional traffic mitigation measures.
"They agree the mitigation is sufficient to handle the traffic," Dake said.
The project plan calls for four driveways on the property, with a main entrance at Packard and Lockport roads. The new traffic plans call for inbound trucks to travel on Packard Road while outbound trucks would use Lockport Road.
Board Member John Polka, a professional engineer, called the application from Amazon, "The best I've seen."
"I do not see how we can turn our back on a project like this," Polka said. "This is a good project for the Town of Niagara and Niagara County."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.