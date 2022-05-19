ADAMCZYK: A breakdown of time: when everything happens at once

I recall a feature of the Rome, Italy, telephone company, many years ago, offering a handy list of which unions were on strike, what services were unavailable on a given day, which streets were impassible due to protests. Call the number, plan your day accordingly. Dial-a-strike, it was called. I read and hear things these days and feel as though I am phoning the number.
We are all being played, of course, by our preferred provider of information. My favorite cable news channel is a safe harbor of outrage; I watch the channel of the Other Side and am enraged after about six minutes. You might agree, even with the channels in question reversed.
Let’s review: going to the supermarket can get you killed because of your race. A report last week from the World Meteoroidal Organization notes that we on earth have a 50-50 shot at surpassing a 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming in the next five years, regarded as a threshold of irreversible disaster. You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows on the topics of increased wildfires, tornadoes and general weird weather. A winter encore from the pandemic is expected. There remains an opioid epidemic. Despite remarkable strides in treatment, 34,800 Americans contracted HIV in 2019, the last available year of statistics.
Two friends hauled some supplies from Buffalo to Syracuse in a large pickup truck last week. The cost of gas, one way, was $160. The state of the economy is anyone’s guess; stock prices fall as fed-up workers seek better employment, in large part to help pay for student loans.
Personally, I recently recovered from a minor league issue with the pandemic after lying low for 10 days. My return to polite society was to be a jazz concert at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo a few days ago, but the principal performer developed Covid of her own. No matter, some jazz friends were performing elsewhere on that night. That, too, was scratched for the same reason.
These days we have to call to confirm if the show goes on, if the store is welcoming customers, what warnings or recommendations are available before we make a move. Just like in Rome, a few years ago. Anything involving a crowd, an audience, a congregation has strings attached.
Despite the splintering of attitudes in this country, I note that some all-American courtesy prevails. No one without a mask questions why I insist on wearing one; it is assumed that I have my nobody’s-business reasons. Neighbors ask how they can help, and I do the same, and our races, ethnicities or political beliefs do not figure into it.
The amount of money this country has poured into Ukraine thus far is in the hundreds of billions of dollars, and no one has suggested any shortfall will be covered by a tax increase. The news from Ukraine has become predictable – the good guys are not losing, largely because of their bravery and cleverness and the enemy’s incompetence – but no one has spoken of the cost to eventually rebuild the country, and who will pay the bill.
The way the news is delivered in the U.S., we seem always to be on the precipice of ruin. It may be because we always are, in one category of another, but it seems remarkable that so much these days forms a perfect storm of discontent, or maybe of surrender. There are more registered Democrats than registered Republicans, for example, but both groups are dwarfed by the number of non-aligned voters. Some of those independent voters study the merits of each side’s arguments, of course, then vote accordingly. Others, I am confident, are in the I-give-up category, and to paraphrase W.C. Fields’ famous wisecrack, vote not for candidates but against them.
A million Americans dead from Covid. Roe vs. Wade. A baby food shortage. A truck driver shortage. A semiconductor shortage. Your list is as good as mine.
To be sure, not every issue impacts every citizen directly. Despite long-term efforts seeking valuable formal education, for example, I paid as I went and never was burdened by student debt, but I know educated people, not in law or medicine, with bills to pay. I’ll never need an abortion but I care about the direction the country is turning. I will not live long enough to observe the full impact of climate change, but your grandchildren and mine will have some unenviable experiences and decisions.
To sum up: it’s all going to hell, and like plenty of older people I can cite sunnier days of the past, without stopping to consider the rage building up in some quarters back then, ready to explode. Rights allegedly never granted, rights allegedly taken away, rights preserved by gated communities and certain government agencies. It’s a golden age for us news junkies with opinions to spare.
Contact Ed Adamczyk at EdinKenmore@gmail.com.
