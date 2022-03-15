LOCKPORT — The Pawsitive for Heroes Canine Graduation Ceremony was held Tuesday at the Niagara County Jail where newly trained service dogs were paired with veterans who need them most.
The program is comprised of eight months of training by incarcerated trainers – some of whom are veterans themselves – to give rescued dogs from the Niagara County SPCA a chance to be soothe the symptoms of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Chris Kreiger is the president and co-founder of WNY Heroes, the group that created the Pawsitive for Heroes program, as well as supporting veterans across Western New York. He said that now that the veterans have their canines, the pair can get into how the animal can further support them.
“The dogs are trained for PTSD and once they’re released from the jail they’ll continue with their training but it gets more in-depth,” Kreiger explained. “Are the dogs going to be needed for mobility? Does the veteran have a fall risk? Or a walking hazard? Nightmares?
“The dog can be trained for nightmares, the dog can be trained for hearing. They get 90% of their training inside the jail, then once they leave the jail, they continue on with the rest of their training.”
Sheriff Mike Filicetti said that he saw the program as being “a win-win” for all parties involved.
“Anything we can do to help animals and help other veterans, it’s a good day,” he said. “About two years ago we started discussing some kind of canine program in the jail with West New York Heroes, but with Covid going on, some things got put on hold.”
But about a year ago, Filicetti said the Niagara SPCA and WNY Heroes and himself, got together to “reinvigorate” the idea.
“It’s another program that we can offer our incarcerated population, so it’s a nice program to teach them dog training skills and give them some kind of purpose while they’re in the facility,” he said. “Also, we can help the veterans at the end of the day and that’s the real mission of WNY Heroes and their Pawsitive for Heroes Program.”
For Kreiger the program comes full circle.
“The whole point of the program is to get veterans who are incarcerated into the program to train service dogs for our organizations, a veterans organization, and give them to veterans in Western New York,” he said. “And make a big veterans circle.”
At the graduation were four service dogs and three out of the four trainers for them were veterans themselves, Kreiger said, although two of those three veterans were released and were not at the graduation.
