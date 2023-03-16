BPO and Strictly Hip to perform at Outer Harbor
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and special guest The Strictly Hip will perform as part of the Seneca Casino's Outer Harbor Concert Series on Saturday, July 15 at the Lakeside Event Lawn. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Two Buffalo franchises, The BPO and The Strictly Hip, collaborate to celebrate the music of The Tragically Hip. For more than 25 years, the Strictly Hip have been evangelists, spreading the good word of The Tragically Hip’s music, taking an academic and curatorial approach to performing the music of Canada’s most popular band. The music of The Tragically Hip is presented with reverence, respect and accuracy.
Tickets and information are available at https://buffalowaterfront.com/events/concert-bpo-strictly-hip.
The BPO and Strictly Hip join previously announced the Gaslight Anthem on the Seneca Outer Harbor Concert Series. In addition, Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra with special guest Middle Kids, will perform as part of the series on Friday, Aug. 25.
Tickets and information are available at https://buffalowaterfront.com/events/jimmy-eat-world-manchester-orchestra
Debbie Gibson performing in Falls for two nights
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino will host a special two-night performance by Debbie Gibson in the Bear’s Den Showroom on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26.
Debbie Gibson is a multi-talented entertainment icon. She burst onto the entertainment scene in 1987, with the release of her debut single “Only In My Dreams.” From there, she soared to superstardom with her debut album “Out of the Blue,” which included the hit singles “Shake Your Love,” “Out of the Blue,” and “Foolish Beat,” which reached Number One on the Billboard charts. Gibson became the youngest artist to write, produce and perform a Number One single. She followed that with another platinum album, “Electric Youth,” which included the Number One hit “Lost in Your Eyes.” She also became the youngest artist to win the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year award in 1989, sharing the honor with Bruce Springsteen. Following the success of her first three albums, Gibson went on to a standout stage career, starring in 17 musicals in 17 years, from Broadway to London. She earned rave reviews for her performances in such stage productions as “Les Miserables,” “Grease,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Gypsy,” “Funny Girl” and “Cabaret” to name a few.
Tickets may be purchased online at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or ticketmaster.com.
Penguin Days this weekend
The Aquarium of Niagara's penguin celebration is taking place this Saturday and Sunday. This year’s festivities take place during a challenging time for international bird populations as the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) continues to loom large. Guests will experience first-hand how we have adapted our policies and procedures to protect our Humboldt penguin colony from this dangerous disease while still finding ways to provide immersive and engaging experiences with these charismatic animals.
Th aquarium will offer free modified public penguin encounters throughout the weekend where guests can view penguins outside of their exhibit during a group presentation. Participation will be limited to 75 guests in each session. For more details, visit aquariumofniagara.org/penguin-days-2023.
Other visuals and activities available throughout the weekend include: Prehistoric penguin display, Hands-on fun at a Jr. Vet station and special penguin presentations, feedings and visual enrichment sessions
Proceeds from a special raffle for penguin-painted merchandise and a portion of designated penguin plush sales will go to support the Humboldt penguin research and recovery efforts of the Punta San Juan Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.