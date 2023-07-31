Developmental Disabilities awareness conference today
The 35th annual Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day conference is taking place today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Niagara Falls Convention Center on Old Falls Street. Walk-ins are welcome.
A staple of the WNY developmental disability community, the event brings together local and regional agencies, industry connected vendors and suppliers, direct support professionals, advocates and the people that all of these groups support. The conference, run by volunteers, is the largest one of its kind in the U.S. and is a collaboration between people with disabilities, families, and service providers. The large conference is returning to the convention center after being held virtually from 2020 through 2022. Professionals from many different area agencies that specialize in services for people with developmental disabilities and similar health related industries will be on hand to provide guidance, literature, and general information about services and emerging trends.
Speakers of note:
• Morning Awards 9:15 to 9:30 a.m.– Emyle Watkins, lead WBFO Disabilities Desk and Artwork winner Kristy Pezon
• Keynote 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. – Vickie Rubin, local award-winning author of Raising Jess: A Story of Hope, special educator, advocate and mom
• Luncheon & Awards 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. – Frank Cammarata, executive director, Erie County Office for People with Disabilities
Awards are presented to professionals, organizations, volunteers and people with developmental disabilities. Honorees include: Service provider of the year – Starlight Studio & Gallery; Community partner – Inclusive Theater of WNY; Personal achievement – Hayley Szyklinski; Family/Caregiver/Advocate – Joseph Damiano; Career of Distinction – Veronica Federiconi and Lifetime Achievement – Rhonda Frederick.
Mobile lung cancer screenings offered
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the City of Niagara Falls are teaming up to bring their lung cancer screening unit, Eddy, to the Niagara Falls community. Eddy, which stands for Early Detection Driven to You, is mobile lung cancer screening on wheels, aimed at making it easier for people to get screened, diagnosed, and treated.
The screening consists of a low-dose CT (computed tomography) scan which is similar to an x-ray. The quick and easy test is painless and takes no more than 30-seconds to complete.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of death in both men and women, causing more deaths than colorectal cancer, pancreatic, and breast cancer combines. Currently, only 6% of eligible New Yorkers have been screened for the disease. When treated early, survival rates are much more favorable. Awareness and early detection are the first step in saving lives.
Catch Eddy at the following locations across Niagara Falls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
• Today through Thursday — LaSalle Senior Center, 9501 Colvin Blvd.
• Sept. 5-7 — John A Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
• Sept. 12-14 — Doris Jones Family Resource Building, 3001 9th St.
To Learn more about Eddy, screening eligibility and to fill out an assessment form, visit roswellpark.org/eddy or call 1-800-ROSWELL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.