Gasport donkey rescue documentary to air Saturday
A documentary featuring a Gasport animal rescue farm, produced by former Niagara Gazette journalist Michele DeLuca, will air on WNED PBS Buffalo/Toronto-Channel 17 at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The documentary, “Jackass Love,” showcases the effort of Whispering River Animal Rescue to purchase donkeys from “Kill Farms” where they are sent after being purchased at equine auctions and held under miserable and unregulated conditions before being inhumanely shipped to Mexico for butchering, their meat sent to countries that still consume donkey meat.
The volunteers at Whispering River Animal Rescue in Gasport, raise money to purchase the donkeys, quarantine them, and then transport the creatures to Gasport, where they are cared for and placed in loving homes when possible.
The documentary examines how the volunteers’ efforts to heal the abused, discarded and broken donkeys often brings healing to their own lives, particularly if they are facing issues such as depression, anxiety and addiction.
For more information about Whispering River Animal Rescue, visit Facebook or www.whisperingriverrescue.com.
It will also air at 1:30 a.m. March 15, and be available for viewing on demand at WNED PBS Buffalo/Toronto-Channel 17 after its debut airing on Saturday.
Canal Corp. talking Erie Canal at Fishing Expo
During the Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo at the Niagara Falls Convention Center on Old Falls Street this weekend, New York State Canal Corp. will present “More Water = More Fish,” a seminar that aims to educate participants on the Canal Corporation’s annual Fall Fishing Program. The program is strategically releasing regulated flows of water from the Erie Canal into Lake Ontario tributaries in Western New York each year.
As part of the New York Power Authority and Canal Corporation’s Reimagine the Canals initiative, the Fall Fishing Program improves spawning conditions, extends angling opportunities, and enhances world-class fishing destinations in Monroe, Orleans, and Niagara counties. The program is also helping to increase tourism and bolster local businesses.
In addition to presenting “More Water = More Fish,” the Canal Corporation will have an exhibit booth where expo attendees may directly engage with Canal Corporation staff to learn more about New York’s canal waterways and trails, the Fall Fishing Program, and other initiatives such as “On the Canals,” a year-round free excursions program. The expo runs today through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.