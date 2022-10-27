Rabid bat confirmed in city
The Niagara County Department of Health confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street in the City of Lockport on Thursday.
The Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the Division of Nursing. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination and requires timely post-exposure treatment to potentially exposed humans.
If you find a bat in your home, it is important not to injure, release or discard it. Immediately contact the NCDOH-Environmental Health Division at (716) 439-7444 to discuss the specifics of the situation or occurrence. For more information on bat rabies to include instruction on proper capturing and containment of a bat for testing, go to www.niagaracounty.com/departments/a-f/environmental_health/rabies/index.php
Buffalo man pleads guilty in child sex abuse case
A Buffalo man pled guilty to charges of having attempted course sexual conduct with a child less than 11 years old, Thursday morning.
Jonathan J. Pericozzi, 33, of 263 Commonwealth Ave., Buffalo, in front of Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, admitted to the lesser charge after being arrested for having course sexual conduct with a child on Aug. 1 by Lockport police.
He was accused of committing this crime over the course of two years between Dec. 2020 and July 2022.
Pericozzi’s sentence is at minimum three-and-a-half years and 15-years maximum. Sentencing is scheduled for January.
Write Touch group to meet
The Write Touch Writing Group will meet on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the 4H Center. Critiques of any of the members' writings will be offered and there will be a discussion of guidelines and titles for a planned anthology. New members are always welcome. Call Annette for more information at 716-628-7227.
