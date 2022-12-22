Niagara’s Choice FCU announces member loyalty payout
Niagara’s Choice FCU has announced it will be giving account holders a member loyalty payout this month. More than $193,000 will be distributed to the credit union’s 24,000+ members in the form of a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate.
The member loyalty payout was made possible by the outstanding financial performance of the credit union in 2022.
“This loyalty payout is our way of sharing our success with our membership. We wouldn’t be here without them.” said Daniel Keleher, CEO of Niagara’s Choice. “We value their business and thank them for putting their trust in us.”
Niagara’s Choice FCU is a nonprofit financial institution with six branches throughout Niagara and Erie counties. For more information on the credit union visit NiagarasChoice.org.
Lord’s Day dinner serving on Sunday
Lord’s Day Dinner will be served from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the VFW’s LaSalle Griffin Post 917 hall, 2435 Seneca Ave.
A sit-down meal will be served to those who wouldn’t have Christmas dinner otherwise.
The dinner is organized and prepared by Yvonne and Matt Davis. Anyone who’s interested in volunteering is asked to call 716-284-6973. Donated toys are sought on behalf of child diners as well.
