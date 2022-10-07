NFMMC, 1199SEIU reach agreement
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and 1199SEIU Healthcare Workers have approved a three-year agreement covering more than 680 union health care workers, roughly 70% of the medical center’s workforce.
The new agreement includes highly competitive wage increases and benefits including sign-on bonuses ranging from $13,500 for graduate and $25,000 for experienced nurses, and a one-time 2% longevity increase for contract covered employees with 20-plus years of service.
The contract takes effect immediately and will expire May 31, 2025. Memorial has been engaged in negotiations with 1199 SEIU since June.
Under the new 3-year agreement, registered nurses will receive a significant wage increase year 1, followed by a 3% per year increase for years 2 and 3. All other bargaining units will receive a 4.25% rate increase for year 1 followed by 4% per year for the next 2 years.
In addition, nurses will now receive a starting rate reflective of their years of experience, and a pension increase year over year is included in the new agreement.
NT resident in running for National Mullet Champ title
North Tonawanda resident Mark Steves was recently named a local Mullet Champ at the national Buffalo Wing Festival held at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo on Sept. 3. The local competition put Mark in the running for the title of Best Mullet in the USA against 24 other contestants from around the United States
Steves was deacon and long-time volunteer of the Payne Avenue Christian Church and is a major volunteer at the annual Niagara Nightmares Haunted House that raises funds for local charities such as the Niagara County SPCA, Oishei Children’s Hospital and Ten Live Club cat rescue. His hobbies include supporting local wrestling, retro gaming, boating, working out and helping his brother Steve and friend Nate promote their comic book company, Broken Casket Comics. These days when he isn’t helping at his stepdad’s fencing company or staying with his grandparents in North Tonawanda to assist them with their property and day to day, he travels around the U.S., making a part-time home in Valley Village in Los Angeles with his stand-up comedienne cousin, Bryan Kastelan.
Steves has had his mullet for over 15 years and credits The Gentlemen’s Club Barber Shop in NT for his smooth style. He would like to use the attention he is receiving to raise awareness of the efforts of local organization Sweet Buffalo who raises money for children battling life threatening illnesses, animals in need of rescue and nonprofit organizations doing good.
Voting is strictly online at https//mulletchamp.com/met25 and runs through Tuesday. Voters can cast their vote once per day.
