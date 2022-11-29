Pendleton tree lighting on Friday
The town of Pendleton’s holiday tree lighting ceremony and celebration will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the town hall.
Children’s/family activities include crafts, coloring, singing and the arrival of Santa Claus on a Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company truck. Starpoint student violinists will perform. Pendleton Historical Society is contributing complimentary popcorn and hot cocoa. Tree lighting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
In addition, the historical society’s annual homemade Christmas cookie sale will be in progress, and nonperishable foods are being collected for the Pendleton Food Pantry.
Coffee with Chris and Mayor Restaino
Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino will join County Legislator Chris Voccio at Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
“There are a multitude of things going on in Niagara Falls and Mayor Restaino will have a unique insight to share,” Voccio said.
Coffee with Chris is held at Cristoforo Colombo Society at 2223 Pine Ave. Voccio brings Tim Hortons coffee. No reservations needed. For more information, call 716-696-0086.
OGSI expanding in NT
A manufacturer of durable oxygen generators on Tuesday announced its plan to invest $1 million in expansion and new product development at its Wurlitzer Drive plant.
Oxygen Generating Systems Intl. (OGSI) makes a range of oxygen generators for applications such as disaster preparedness, healthcare and semiconductor manufacturing. According to Empire State Development, OGSI’s new owner, NOVAIR, headquartered in France, is aiming to expand its U.S. operations by moving some Miami-based production from another recently acquired company, America Energy, to North Tonawanda. America Energy fabricates air compressors and various pump systems. In addition NOVAIR plans to bring to North Tonawanda nitrogen generator technology from its holding in Italy.
Empire State Development said it will provide up to $170,000 in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in return for NOVAIR’s creation of 12 new jobs at OGSI within five years.
NOVAIR is a leading manufacturer of on-site gas production systems for healthcare and industrial applications.
