Thursdays on Third today
Playing high-energy classic rock, New York to L.A. will take the stage as part of today’s Thursday on Third festivities at Third Street and Ferry Avenue.
The opening act takes the stage at 5 p.m.
Local Covid numbers drop again
For the second week in a row, new cases of COVID-19 reported to the Niagara County Health Department dropped.
From Aug. 10 through Tuesday, 188 new cases were reported. That’s down from 222 new cases reported over the previous week.
The average number of available hospital beds in the county also held steady, according to the health department.
City Council hosts forum
The Niagara Falls City Council will hold a community forum, beginning at 4:30 p.m today in the council chambers at City Hall.
The purpose of the forum is to provide an opportunity for the public to comment on the agenda items that appear on a City Council Special Meeting agenda. That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today.
During the forum, comments should be related to agenda items that are presented on the special meeting agenda. Council Member Kenny Tompkins will conduct the forum.
The special meeting agenda can be viewed at https://niagarafallsusa.org/government/city-council/
Pre-season Kick-Off Weekend on the wine trail
The Niagara Wine Trail is partnering with the Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation to roll out a new wine tasting experience, “Pre-season Kick-Off Weekend,” on Saturday and Sunday. A ticket includes three tastes of wine at each participating winery and a co-branded wine tumbler. Individual wineries are hosting Buffalo Bills Alumni photograph and autograph opportunities and/or football-themed side events including the sale of football merchandise by local vendors. A portion of ticket sale proceeds benefits the Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation. Get tickets at www.NiagaraWineTrail.org.
Pre-season Kick-Off Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
