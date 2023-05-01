The Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2023 slate of awardees for the Chamber Honors Awards.
Each year awards are given to businesses and individuals who exemplify business excellence in the Niagara Region. The awardees are recognized at the Niagara USA Chamber Honors dinner to be held on May 4 at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
“Each year we honor the companies and people who are making a difference in Niagara County,” stated Kory Schuler, executive director of the chamber. “This year’s award winners have certainly contributed to the upward trajectory of Niagara County, and we are proud to recognize their hard work.”
The list of the 2023 Chamber Honors awardees include:
• Mark Cerrone Inc. — Business of the Year
• Mark Laurrie — Business Person of the Year
• Excelsior Orthopaedics — Groundbreaking Award
• Niagara Wine Trail USA — Industry Insider Award for Agriculture
• Destination Niagara USA — Industry Insider Award for Tourism
• Susan Geissler — Father Joseph L. Levesque Award for Community Advocacy
• Olin Corporation — Green Initiative Award sponsored by National Grid
For further information on the Niagara USA Chamber Honors dinner go to the chamber’s website at www.niagarachamber.org or contact the chamber directly at (716) 285-9142.
