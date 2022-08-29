City Market cruise nights return
Niagara Falls City Market is bringing back its Cruise Night. The event takes place 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will feature the OG Riders.
NCCC named top performer in report
For the first time in its history, Niagara County Community College (NCCC) was recognized as a top 10 performer among nearly 50 higher education institutions across New York state for retention and recruitment of students pursuing non-traditional fields of study. NCCC was made aware of this honor by the Nontraditional Employment & Training (NET) Program for its excellence in supporting males pursuing degrees in Nursing and Allied Health programs. The NET Program works in partnership with the New York State Education Department (NYSED) to promote its mission of ending occupational gender domination, which limits economic growth and development, maintains gender inequality, and curtails workforce opportunities.
Brian R. Michel, NCCC assistant vice president of Academic Affairs, Economic Development, noted that this recognition reflects the successful partnership between NCCC and collaborative contributions by area industry. “We would like to commend the hard work and effort put forth by Dr. Diane Pytlik-Flammia, NCCC assistant vice president, her team, and the NCCC Nursing and Allied Health students in achieving this accolade,” he said.
Overdose Awareness Day Rally
Independent Living of Niagara County and Addict 2 Addict Niagara are inviting the community — especially those impacted by addiction — to join the sixth annual Lockport Overdose Awareness Day Rally from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 400 East Ave. in Lockport.
The event calls attention to the increasing rate of deaths from addictive drugs, with highlights including: Free Narcan emergency opioid overdose treatment spray training; and fan favorite Joshua Vacanti of Lockport of NBC’s “The Voice” will sing “Amazing Grace” before a flameless “candlelight vigil” with a bell-ringing ceremony for every life lost to overdose in Niagara and surrounding counties in 2021, along with a memorial table for loved ones to display photographs.
The event features speakers from different backgrounds who have been affected by overdose, including: Lockport City Court Judge William Watson; Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti; Lori Drescher, founder, Recovery Coach University; and Jonathan Westfall, executive director of ROCovery Fitness in Rochester.
For those who are unable to attend it will be streamed live on Facebook page, www.facebook.com/A2ANiagara or at www.youtube.com/user/WNYIL.
Organizers are encouraging businesses and households to display purple lights that night in support of the family members and friends of those who have lost a loved one to addiction.
Auditions open for ‘Radio TBS’
The Towne Players of Ken Ton will be holding auditions for its second show of the 2022/2023 season, “Radio TBS” (Trailerpark Broadcasting Scandals) by Mark Landon Smith.
Director Jane Cudmore is seeking 10 women ranging in age from 25 to 70 for various roles in this hysterical comedy.
Join the ladies of the Luna Del Mar Manufactured Living Community for all the gossip and fun and chaos as they stage their annual Drive-by Nativity and Tribute to the Kings, Baby Jesus and Elvis!
Auditions will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Sheridan Parkside Community Center, 169 Sheridan Parkside Drive , Tonawanda, for the December performances.
No appointment necessary, those auditioning will be asked to read from the script.
For more information, contact the director at 716-907-2452.
