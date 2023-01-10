Driver resuscitated at crash scene
First responders restored the pulse of a man found unresponsive in one of two cars involved in a serious crash on Ridge Road Monday night.
Niagara County Sheriff’s officials said the accident occurred about 5:10 p.m. near 6866 Ridge Road in the Town of Newfane.
Investigation at the scene showed that a 2017 Ford Escape was westbound on Ridge Road when the vehicle began to swerve and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Impala that was eastbound on Ridge Road. The Ford Escape then lost control and continued westbound before leaving the roadway, striking a tree and coming to rest against the residence at 6866 Ridge Road.
Arriving deputies and EMS personnel found an unresponsive male driver in the Ford Escape. CPR was administered by deputies and EMS personnel on scene and a pulse was restored to the male driver. He was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport with serious injuries and then transferred to the Erie County Medical Center for further treatment.
A female driver in the Chevrolet Impala was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport for a medical evaluation.
The accident investigation is continuing by the Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit. The names of the involved drivers are not being released at this time.
Mental health access hearing scheduled
The New York Attorney General’s Office will host a public hearing next week on access to mental health care in Western New York. Attorney General Letitia James is gathering testimony about any problems people encounter as they try to access mental health services, to inform possible legislative and enforcement solutions.
Members of the public, advocacy groups and healthcare providers are encouraged to testify.
The hearing is slated for 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Mason O. Damon auditorium, 1 Lafayette Square.
Those who wish to provide oral testimony must submit their comments in writing ahead of time, by 5 p.m. Wednesday, at https://ag.ny.gov/mental-health-hearing. Written submissions will be accepted through Jan. 18.
The hearing will be viewable via livestream at https://ag.ny.gov/livestream.
